The first Lexus NX was a comfortable, easy-to-drive mid-sized sport utility vehicle (SUV) imbued with the Japanese marque's premium quality and bulletproof reliability.

The second-generation car is sharper in design and updated with new tech, and gets a range of new drivetrains - an entry-level 2.5-litre, a 2.4-litre turbo, a 2.5-litre hybrid and a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid (Lexus' first).