Mitsubishi Motors unveils revived Pajero model after 7-year hiatus

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Mitsubishi Motors plans to launch the Pajero in around 100 countries.

Mitsubishi Motors on Sept 2 unveiled a new Pajero, reviving the iconic model line after a seven-year hiatus and relaunching it as the company’s flagship sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The company plans to launch it in around 100 countries, with domestic sales starting by the end of the year. It will be produced in Thailand.

The first-generation Pajero was introduced in 1982 and gained a reputation as a reliable cross-country SUV after securing a class victory in a major rally competition the following year.

While its price has yet to be revealed, the new Pajero comes with a diesel engine and features a rigid “ladder frame” chassis, seven different driving modes and the iconic triple gauges used on centre consoles of past models, the company said.

Before the line was discontinued, successive generations together recorded global sales of over 3.29 million units. The company has positioned the revived model as the key growth driver under its medium-term business plan through fiscal 2029.

Mitsubishi expects the Pajero to help the company meet its target of increasing domestic sales by 50 per cent from the fiscal 2024 level to around 180,000 vehicles by fiscal 2030.

It plans to introduce two smaller versions of the Pajero in the future. KYODO NEWS