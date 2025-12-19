Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Like many others, BMW Group-owned Mini has rolled out a number of electric models for the benefit of mankind. Also like many others, the British brand has retained a few combustion models for those within mankind who do not know better.

The Mini JCW Cooper 3Dr is among the latter – and what a delight it is to the hapless souls among us.

The turbocharged petrol hatch retains its 2-litre four-pot engine, which makes 228hp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of torque from 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm.

While peak power is unchanged except for it arriving at a slightly lower engine speed, peak torque has risen substantially from the previous 320Nm.

That makes the car noticeably more drivable in the city. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which replaces the previous eight-speed torque converter autobox, further improves progress in stop-start traffic. It also makes unhurried highway cruising more relaxed.

In fact, the ample torque and the dual-clutch transmission’s inherent seamlessness combine to make this front-wheel drive seem like an electric vehicle (EV). It is super torquey, very smooth and surprisingly quiet. As long as you are in a laid-back frame of mind.

Give the throttle a hard squeeze, and you get a hint of another beast altogether. Its exhaust takes on a guttural note and you start to leave the other cars behind.

The sportiness of the JCW nameplate is evident, but the car remains relatively civilised.

The full measure of that sportiness is felt when you switch to Go-Kart mode. The car’s disc-shaped infotainment system changes to prioritise performance data, including a graphic meter which displays G-force.

Flexi plan: The car’s ballistic engine can be civil and refined. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The throttle becomes immediately more sensitive, responding to every degree of pedal travel. The steering, which has been sharp and communicative even in the default Core (Normal) drive mode, becomes heftier and a bit twitchy.

The guttural note from the exhaust transforms into a full-throated growl, which breaks into pops and crackle as the transmission moves with urgency through the cogs.

All semblance of civility and EV-ness evaporates, and you have on hand a car which is, I confess, a little scary on public roads.

Because said roads are often less than race-circuit-smooth, the car’s decidedly firm suspension – made even firmer in Go-Kart mode – becomes a handful. You are bouncing all over the place, which sort of adds a dose of bile to what is typically an adrenaline-fuelled experience in such a powerful and normally agile car.

Tight fit: The car accommodates two rear occupants in snug and supportive seats. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

While it is true that you feel every tarmac blemish in an actual go-kart, its ridiculously low centre of gravity, comparatively wide tracks and modest power ensure that the line between fear and joy is rarely crossed. Not so in the steroidal Mini.

Fifteen minutes in Go-Kart mode is enough to make you consider going back to Core, or even the mildest mode tailored for efficiency. The latter pares down throttle response, climate control and allows for free-gear coasting.

To be fair, Go-Kart mode should be quite a hoot if given a proper stretch of tarmac. While the car’s 6.1-second 0-100kmh sprint time is unchanged from previously, it feels quicker in day-to-day applications because of its torque increase.

Its top speed, meanwhile, rises by 4kmh to 250kmh – a small but significant difference if autobahn commutes are relevant to you.

Command centre: The cockpit’s centrepiece is a weighty and substantial steering wheel which exudes precision and confidence. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Driven mostly in Core and Go-Kart modes in Singapore, the Mini averages 8.3 litres/100km, which is a little higher than the stated 7 litres/100km, but still more than decent given the car’s prowess.

Its cosy confines are par for the course for something less than 3.9m long and with a wheelbase of under 2.5m. If you need to transport the kitchen sink, you can fold down the split rear seats and remove the parcel shelf.

As with all latter-day Mini cars, phone connectivity is not the JCW Cooper’s forte. You need to pair your phone from scratch each time you get in the car because the infotainment system forgets you the moment you step out.

Spelt out: Named after a Formula One team owner whose name is synonymous with Mini. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

It being equipped with walk-away self-locking is a blessing. And unlike some cars with keyless function, the Mini never fails to unlock when I want it to. That may sound like an observation from a nitpicker, but if you have to live day in, day out with something which fails to work now and again, it can be a real pain.

The car is equipped with other premium features such as head-up display, 360-degree camera and Harman Kardon hi-fi. Alas, its cruise control is non-adaptive.

On the whole, the Mini JCW Cooper 3Dr is definitely more boon than bane. No other car quite offers its range of experiences, packaged in a compact city-friendly bodyshell that has an undeniable road presence.

Mini JCW Cooper 3Dr

Price: $303,888 with certificate of entitlement (COE), before applicable discounts

Engine: 1,998cc 16-valve inline-4 turbocharged

Transmission: Seven-speed dual clutch with paddle shift

Power: 228hp at 5,000rpm

Torque: 380Nm at 1,500-4,000rpm

0-100kmh: 6.1 seconds

Top speed: 250kmh

Fuel consumption: 7 litres/100km

Agent: Eurokars Habitat

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

Volkswagen Golf GTI ($344,900 with COE)



The Golf GTI is also a front-wheel drive with a 2-litre turbo engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. But it is somewhat more muscular and practical than the Mini. Its century sprint is accomplished more quickly in 5.9 seconds, while top speed is identical to the Mini’s 250kmh. Inside, the GTI offers more space for passengers as well as cargo. Its suspension is also set up to be more forgiving of less-than-perfect tarmac.

Toyota GR Yaris Manual ($347,990 with COE)



The GR Yaris has a high-revving 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbo paired with a six-speed manual gearbox (although an eight-speed automatic is now available). With variable all-wheel drive, it is the quickest of the three, clocking a 5.5-second century sprint. Top speed is electronically limited to 230kmh, but this is moot in a place like Singapore. This Japanese three-door has a lot of nervous energy but, surprisingly, is a relatively calm ride.