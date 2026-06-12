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The Mercedes-Benz GLB250+ has been approved for sale in Singapore.

Mercedes GLB250+ available for test drives

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its electric vehicle line-up in Singapore with the seven-seater GLB sport utility vehicle, following the debut of the CLA saloon. Effectively replacing the electric EQB, which was available until the end of 2025, the GLB250+ has received Land Transport Authority approval and is now available for test drives.

Driven by a 200kW motor on the rear axles, the electric GLB250+ falls under the Category B certificate of entitlement bracket. Its 85kWh battery is good for up to 631km of range. Like the mechanically related CLA, the GLB uses a two-speed automatic transmission, with the second gear optimised for highway efficiency.

The electric vehicle retains the boxy silhouette of the first-generation combustion engined GLB-class. Inside, the cabin is dominated by the MBUX Superscreen, which features a 14-inch display for the front passenger.

Hyundai taps youth to fight heat

Hyundai’s Go Green Hackathon 2026 finale was held at the Temasek Shophouse on June 4. PHOTO: HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP INNOVATION CENTER SINGAPORE

A group of 91 students from nine local and international schools in Singapore has developed climate resilience solutions for the annual Go Green Hackathon.

Hosted by Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore and Hyundai CRADLE Singapore, the open innovation arm of the group, the fifth edition of the flagship event concluded on June 4 at the Temasek Shophouse. The initiative was organised in partnership with Temasek Foundation and supported by the National University of Singapore.

The teams had to come up with solutions to two problems: reimagining community spaces for heat adaptation and creating a car-based solution that transforms vehicles into mobile safe spaces during climate hazards. Seven winning teams took home prizes, including Hyundai Ioniq 5 die-cast models and certificates. Their concepts will be exhibited at the Temasek Shophouse (Banyan Cove) in October.

Top-tier Citi clients get Porsche experience

(From left) Andy Sieg, head of wealth at Citi; Yeo Wenxian, head of wealth for Asia South at Citi and CEO of Citibank Singapore; and Andre Brand, general manager of Porsche Singapore, at the launch of the partnership between Citibank Singapore and Porsche Singapore. PHOTO: CITIBANK SINGAPORE

Citigold Private Client customers can now experience the thrill of taking delivery of a new Porsche to celebrate their birthday, thanks to a one-year partnership announced on June 9.

Following an orientation at Porsche’s car delivery bay and a guided test drive with a product specialist, Citi clients can enjoy unsupervised use of the Porsche for the rest of the day.

Citigold Private Client is the bank’s top wealth management tier, open to those with a minimum of $1.5 million in assets with Citibank.