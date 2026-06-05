Mercedes-Benz to open studio at Gardens by the Bay

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One of the three Mercedes-Benz S-class cars travelling around the world on display at Gardens by the Bay.

Mercedes-Benz will open a studio at Gardens by the Bay, making Singapore one of 14 cities worldwide – and the only one in South-east Asia – to host the German carmaker’s latest customer experience concept.

The announcement was made on June 3 as its “ 140 Years. 140 Places.” anniversary convoy arrived here , marking the final stop of the Asian leg of a global journey celebrating its 140th anniversary.

Located at the Future of Us Pavilion, the Mercedes-Benz studio will serve as a venue for product launches, exhibitions, and community and cultural events. The company did not disclose an opening date, saying only that it will begin operations in the coming months.

Its latest move comes as carmakers increasingly look beyond traditional showrooms and retail outlets, using lifestyle-oriented spaces to connect with customers and strengthen brand affinity.

The announcement coincided with the arrival of three S-Class saloons that have been travelling around the world as part of the anniversary celebrations.

The convoy set off from Stuttgart, Germany, on Jan 29, the date marking 140 years since Carl Benz filed the patent for the world’s first automobile.

Since then, the cars have travelled over 35,000km across 20 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Singapore is the latest stop in a journey that will eventually cover 140 locations across six continents before concluding in Stuttgart in October.

To mark the occasion, Mercedes-Benz held a one-day exhibition on June 3 at Gardens by the Bay tracing its history from the Benz Patent-Motorwagen of 1886 to its latest models.

The cars participating in the convoy were displayed at the exhibition, offering a preview of the facelifted S-Class, which made its global debut in January and is expected to be launched in Singapore later in 2026.

Mercedes-Benz Singapore president and chief executive officer Marcel Luis Mustelier Perez said the Republic was picked as a stop on the anniversary journey because of its reputation for innovation and design.

Honda’s second hybrid SUV

The Honda ZR-V is available for order in Singapore. PHOTO: KAH MOTOR

Following its preview at January’s Singapore Motorshow, the mid-sized Honda ZR-V officially joins the smaller HR-V as local distributor Kah Motor’s second petrol-hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Measuring 4,567mm long, the car slots between the Nissan Qashqai (4,425mm) and the Toyota Harrier (4,740mm) in size. Its 2-litre hybrid boasts a combined power output of 181hp and 315Nm of torque and features Honda’s suite of driver-assist systems.

Available for test drives, the Honda ZR-V is priced at $229,999 with certificate of entitlement after launch discounts, down from $254,999.

MG adds to SAIC’s 100-millionth milestone

The MG 4 Urban EV. PHOTO: MG MOTOR UK

A century after its founding, MG has delivered the 100,000,001st vehicle for its parent company, SAIC Motor. The MG 4 Urban EV was handed over to Natalia Nobes, whose grandfather owned a classic MGB.

The milestone comes just after SAIC became the first Chinese carmaker to reach 100 million units in cumulative sales and production on May 28 with an IM LS9 Hyper extended-range SUV.

MG was established in England in 1924 and became part of SAIC Motor in 2007 after the Chinese state-owned company acquired Nanjing Automotive Corporation .