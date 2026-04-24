Mercedes-Benz C-class goes electric, The Car Expo returns, Toyota to sell US-made cars in Japan

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The new Mercedes-Benz C-class in electric form can travel up to 762km on a single charge.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Mercedes-Benz electric C-class makes debut

The first electric Mercedes-Benz C-class, the C400 4Matic electric, debuted online on April 20, boasting a range of up to 762km on a single charge.

Departing from the traditional three-box saloon styling, the electric vehicle (EV) features a sleek fastback-like roofline and a sharply truncated boot.

Like the latest GLC sport utility vehicle, the C-class sports an illuminated chrome grille embedded with more than 1,000 LEDs.

The electric Mercedes model arrives after arch-rival BMW’s electric 3-series, the i3. While the Mercedes packs more power (360kW versus 345kW), the BMW leads on endurance with a 900km range.

The Car Expo returns in May

The Car Expo by SPH Media returns on May 9 and 10, 2026. PHOTO: JASPER YU

SPH Media, publisher of titles including The Straits Times, will host The Car Expo at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 on May 9 and 10, from 10am to 9pm. Admission is free.

This edition features 34 authorised car distributors, including Tesla, which is participating for the first time, as well as pre-owned car dealerships and accessories retailers.

The first 1,000 visitors daily will receive a limited-edition inflatable neck pillow and eye mask. Buyers of new and used cars get up to $1,000 from petrol company SPC and a shot at the lucky draw when they complete a survey.

F ind out more at thecarexpo.sg

Toyota selling US-made cars in Japan

Toyota will start selling its American-made Highlander seven-seat SUV in Japan in the second half of 2026. PHOTO: TOYOTA

Toyota will sell its American-made Tundra pickup and Highlander seven-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Japan from June, with the Camry saloon following later.

While this is the first time the massive Tundra pickup will be in Japan, the Highlander returns to the market where its predecessor was sold as the Kluger until 2007. Notably, Toyota had withdrawn the Camry from the home market in 2023.

The move leverages a Japan-US trade agreement allowing US-standard vehicles to be sold in Japan without local certification testing.

Honda and Nissan are also preparing to import cars built in their American factories to Japan in the coming months. These include the Acura Integra Type S and Nissan Murano SUV.

Ultra-rare Rolls-Royce EV

The Rolls-Royce Nightingale is the first model from the Coachbuild Collection programme and is limited to 100 units. PHOTO: ROLLS-ROYCE

The Rolls-Royce Nightingale is the inaugural model from the exclusive Coachbuild Collection. Limited to 100 units, the electric two-seater convertible is available by invitation only. Each one is estimated to cost more than £10 million (S$17.2 million).

Measuring 5.76m, nearly matching the flagship Phantom limousine in length, the car features a dramatic, tapered tail section. Positioned between one-off commissions and standard production models, the electric convertible is slated to begin delivery in 2028.