Property agent's trusty Audi A4

When Ms Lorraine Tan and her husband bought an Audi A4 sedan as a family car in October 2016, she had just started a property marketing agency and the couple were living in a five-room Housing Board flat in Punggol.

"It was a big upgrade for us at that time," says the 33-year-old, who was then driving a Nissan Cefiro sedan that was due to be scrapped because its certificate of entitlement (COE) was expiring. Her husband, 36, is a financial services director, and the couple did not have children then.