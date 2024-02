SINGAPORE – To readers who grew up in the 1980s, the car featured here may revive hazy memories of a slightly cheesy television series called Knight Rider.

In the original series, which ran from 1982 to 1986, lead actor David Hasselhoff’s character was assisted by a talking, self-aware, self-driving Pontiac Firebird Trans Am named Kitt (short for Knight Industries Two Thousand) in his weekly mission to fight the baddies.