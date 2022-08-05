Me And My Car: Mountaineer's French fling with 35-year-old 205 CTI

SINGAPORE - In June 2021,when the world was in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr David Lim decided it would be a good time to buy a car.
Not just any car, but a classic car which he would have to source from abroad.
SINGAPORE - In June 2021,when the world was in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr David Lim decided it would be a good time to buy a car.
Not just any car, but a classic car which he would have to source from abroad.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.