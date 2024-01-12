Me And My Car: Globe-trotting banker’s maiden EV is a parallel-imported Tesla Model S

SINGAPORE – When Ms Anju Abrol was ready to make her leap into electric cars in early 2022, she set her heart on the Tesla Model S.

“I chose the Model S because I wanted a slightly bigger car that would be comfortable for my family, friends and colleagues,” says the banker, who is in her late 50s.

Her husband drives a Porsche Macan, and the couple have two adult children. “Our ultimate goal, however, is to drive only electric vehicles (EVs).”

But there was a problem. When Tesla started delivering cars in Singapore in July 2021, it had only the smaller Model 3 in its line-up, until the Model Y joined its stable in mid-2022.

Ms Abrol turned to a parallel importer for the Model S 75D. “The car was priced upwards of $400,000 at the time,” she says.

She considers Tesla a natural choice, as it has been making electric cars longer than other carmakers.

But the biggest factor that influenced her switch to an EV was her job.

Ms Abrol joined ING Bank in November 2021 as its chief executive and head of wholesale banking for Asia-Pacific.

The bank wants to be a leader in supporting the transition to a net-zero economy, she says. It provided its first sustainable loan to health technology company Philips in 2017, and its sustainable financing amount has grown to €101 billion (S$147 billion) in 2022.

“Being at ING places this topic of sustainability front and centre for me. I feel called to model and engage in sustainable practices in both my professional and personal life,” she says. “It was inconceivable that I would be driving anything other than an electric car. How could I hold my clients to their sustainability goals without holding myself personally responsible as well?”

While Ms Abrol may have made her jump to an electric car only in 2022, she has been driving for more than 30 years.

She first learnt to drive when she was 23 years old in Kolkata, India. Her training car was the Hindustan Ambassador, a clunky but roomy manual car, she recalls.

“Several government officials and politicians in India still use this car (model) today,” she says.