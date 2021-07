SINGAPORE - Ms Grace Ng, a finance manager at an aviation services company, is partial to classic models, having long admired them for their design and quality.

Partly responsible for her penchant for old cars is her company's chief executive, Mr Kumar Balasingam, an avid car collector and co-founder and president of the Classic Car Club Singapore. He and his 1977 Lamborghini Urraco were featured in this column in 2017.