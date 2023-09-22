Me And My Car: Dog lover and her convertible Jaguar

Ms Nicole Kow shares her father’s love for Jaguars and enjoys driving the Jaguar XK “cat” around the urban jungle.   PHOTO: WESLEY KOW

Lynn Tan

Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – As a child, Ms Nicole Kow was ferried regularly by her father in his Jaguar Sovereign and Jaguar XJ6.

The first car that she drove after obtaining her driver’s licence 17 years ago was his Sovereign.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top