SINGAPORE – Mr Teo Chiang Chai seems to be your quintessential strait-laced businessman. The affable 51-year-old investment company director is married to a 49-year-old lawyer and has three children.

So, it is something of a surprise to find, sitting in his driveway, a little white decal-clad car, which looks like it belongs more on the racetrack. That stubby white car is a Toyota GRMN Yaris, a limited-edition hot hatch produced between 2017 and 2019.