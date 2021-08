SINGAPORE - In 1991, when Dr Kenneth Fong was doing his masters in aerospace medicine in the United States, he drove to and from the cities of Dayton and Cleveland, both in Ohio, every weekend for 15 months.

Dr Fong, who was based in Dayton,covered more than 700km each round trip to be with his wife Daphne, a doctor doing her specialist training at the Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical centre.