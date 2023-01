SINGAPORE – A 1967 Mercedes-Benz W108 250S – a limousine nearly twice the age of its owner – serves the transportation needs of a young family of four.

Its owner, Mr T. Sudesh Max, 32, is the co-founder of a waste management start-up specialising in electronic waste recycling, secure data and equipment destruction. The banking and finance graduate has two sons, aged three and one, with his 31-year-old wife, Sandy.