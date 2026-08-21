Mazda learns Chinese to compete in EV world

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sleek silhouette: The Mazda 6e hides its sizeable bulk well – both visually and at the wheel.

SINGAPORE – There is nothing in the automotive world that should come as a shock to anyone any more. I mean, the once-mighty Japanese and European auto groups are now collaborating with Chinese ones, who were a laughing stock less than 20 years ago. It does not get more topsy-turvy than that.

The new Mazda 6e you see here is built on a Changan platform, which is used across the Chinese group’s Deepal range of vehicles. Inside, the 6e’s user interface is decidedly Chinese. A huge screen takes centre stage and its operating system is similar to what you see in many Chinese cars.

While the screen controls a wide range of cabin functions, its air-conditioning vents are, thankfully, manually adjustable and its door latches are still mechanical, not unlike what you find in traditional Mazda cars. But overall, the cockpit feels Chinese, with not a hint of the lovely minimalistic Kodo style found in Mazda’s first electric model, the MX-30.

There is nothing wrong with the cabin per se. In fact, it is rather plush, with quilted upholstery, chrome bits and creditable noise insulation. It is just not very Mazda, and this goes beyond aesthetics.

For instance, there does not seem to be a switch for the car’s dual sunshades – either physical or on the screen. To open or close those shades, you have to use voice commands, which work well in this instance.

Like many Chinese infotainment systems, the 6e’s phone connectivity is sometimes patchy – not great if you are using navigation. Good thing, then, that the car comes with its own hard-wired navigation system, which is paired with a head-up display. What works flawlessly is the car’s proximity-triggered door lock and unlock.

Like many modern electric cars, the 6e comes with a phone app, which allows you to access various car functions while you are away from the vehicle. For a product which proffers such a link with the phone, the car’s single wireless phone-charging cradle is somewhat slow.

Convincing cockpit: The 6e’s helm is not very Mazda-like, but conveys confidence and plushness all the same. ST PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER TAN

So, is there any Mazda-ness in the 6e at all? There is – in its ride and handling. The car is sizeable, measuring 4,921mm long, 1,890mm wide and 1,485mm tall with a 2,895mm wheelbase and 2,015kg kerb weight.

Yet, it proves more nimble than some smaller cars. It responds to steering inputs precisely and smoothly. Its ride quality is a couple of notches above that of peers sharing its weight, although humps will still have to be negotiated at lower speeds than in lighter combustion-engine models. Its brakes, too, are refined and easily modulated.

Room to spare: There is plenty of wiggle room in the rear, with a flat floor that is slightly raised. ST PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER TAN

At the wheel, you can still look forward to a high standard of driving enjoyment, which latter-day Mazda cars have largely delivered. This refined driveability is not at all in conflict with the electric drivetrain’s prowess. The 6e’s chassis handles the instant torque delivery with steely resolve, thus shielding the driver from undue nervousness.

While the car is not particularly ballistic on paper, it feels suitably muscular in real life.

Its Sport mode is completely unnecessary in Singapore, except for raising the car’s motorised rear spoiler, a dramatic feature which accentuates the Mazda’s sporty silhouette. The 6e is fast enough in Normal mode.

Driven predominantly in Normal, the test car averages 18.4kWh/100km, which in turn translates to a real-world range of 424km. If you keep to speed limits, the car should take you to Kuala Lumpur without a charging stop.

Easy access: The car’s liftback design makes loading and unloading its 465-litre boot a cinch. ST PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER TAN

Space-wise, the car is more than adequate in the second row. The floor is completely flat, but raised – a common trait in electric saloons.

The car’s 465-litre boot is biggish, but it is longer than it is wide. It is also shallower than expected. A 72-litre frunk compensates somewhat. The 6e is, in fact, the first Japanese car here with a frunk.

Deep frunk: A 72-litre front stowage is big enough for several packs of dehusked durian. ST PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER TAN

Then again, is this Mazda really Japanese? Yes, when the car is on the move; but not quite otherwise.

Follow Christopher Tan on Instagram @chris.motoring

Mazda 6e Fastback GT

Price: $283,888 with certificate of entitlement (COE) before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet AC synchronous with 78kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed, rear wheel

Power: 190kW

Torque: 290Nm

0-100kmh: 7.3 seconds

Top speed: 175kmh

Power consumption: 16.1kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 194kW DC

Range: 560km

Agent: Trans-Eurokars Mazda

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Comparable considerations

BYD Seal Premium 82.6kWh ($290,388 with COE)

The Seal is slightly smaller than the 6e, but has a longer wheelbase as well as a turning radius which is a wee bit wider.

It outguns the Mazda convincingly, with a 230kW/360Nm rear-mounted motor which sends it to 100kmh in 5.9 seconds, before peaking at 180kmh.

But its ride is not as cushy as the Mazda’s and its cabin seems a bit dated. Its charging speeds are slower than the 6e’s.

IM 5 ($285,888 with COE)

The IM 5 is a classy saloon about the size of the 6e, but with a longer wheelbase. Interior space is beyond reproach. It is superbly built, with a luxurious cabin reminiscent of those found in Jaguars and Rovers.

Along with this is an A1 in ride comfort and an incredibly nimble stance because of rear-wheel steering. Its performance is leisurely on paper, but at the wheel, its immense torque of 450Nm and smooth progress make it seem quicker. Its tested range of 487km is decent, too. The IM 5 reigns as ST Car of the Year 2025 and is the 6e’s toughest rival.

Dongfeng 007 ($313,888 with COE)

The 007 is a sleek saloon with an impressive drag coefficient of 0.209. It is a tad smaller than the 6e, but its 2,915mm wheelbase is longer. Its performance gels with its fluid outline.

Powered by a hearty 200kW motor driving the rear wheels, it hits 100kmh in a blistering 5.8 seconds, although top speed is more modest at 173kmh.

With a 73.5kWh battery, the test car has a real-world range of 444km. However, its fit and finish are not exemplary.