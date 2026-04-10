SINGAPORE – Singapore is the most expensive place to own a car. Hence, how well a car sells is determined chiefly by how it is priced. It does not matter how good a car is. If a manufacturer cannot price it competitively, it is dead in the water.

One prime example is Peugeot, which, in my opinion, has a number of excellent models. But the French brand has practically vapourised. Since multi-brand motor group Cycle & Carriage took over the franchise from Sime Darby in early 2025, there has been only one model – the 408 – on sale.

According to latest available statistics from the Land Transport Authority, only one Peugeot was registered in 2026 (as at end-February). And the Peugeot price list has not been updated since December 2025, a sure sign of dormancy.

There are many other dormant car brands, including Renault, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Opel.

Fortunately, for Cycle & Carriage, it has Chinese brand Maxus, which is well-versed in the pricing game. In June 2025, it introduced a Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) version of its Mifa 7 multi-seater, which was priced at $264,999 (with COE, before discounts) at the time – $18,000 cheaper than the original Category B version introduced in 2024.

Now, it has brought in a pared-down variant of the Category A car – the Mifa 7 Elite. It has a smaller 77kWh battery, compared with the 90kWh pack found in the previous car. It does not come with a sunroof or leather upholstery. Its front seats are also less elaborate, with electrical adjustment for the driver’s side and manual adjustment for the passenger’s. Seat heating, ventilation and memory have been stripped out.

Because of these differences, the Mifa 7 Elite costs $35,000 less than the previous car, which continues to be sold alongside it. It is nearly 40kg lighter due to its smaller battery and less-elaborate equipment list.

Room with a view: Despite its size, the Mifa 7 is not unwieldy, largely because it is blessed with excellent visibility. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The smaller battery contributes to a shorter tested range of up to 330km, compared with the 90kWh car’s 430km. The other contributor is higher power consumption of 25.5kWh/100km, versus 20.5kWh/100km for the other car.

The Elite should thus take you to Malacca without a charging stop, while a drive to Kuala Lumpur will require pulling over. But if you do not drive to Malaysia, the Mifa 7 Elite’s range is enough for about one week’s worth of motoring.

The downgraded cabin is not a big deal. To me, a glass roof is nice to look at, but quite unnecessary in bright and sunny Singapore. Ditto the other features which have been left out. It might mean you having to adjust your seat now and then if there are others in your household who drive, but it is not a huge hardship.

Down the aisle: Access to and from the third row is made easier by a walkway between second-row seats. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

And since the Mifa 7 comes with straightforward physical controls for its seats and mirrors, you do not have to fiddle with confounding screen-based controls.

Ventilated seats are useful, but thankfully, the Mifa 7’s air-conditioner is powerful enough to cool the entire cabin quickly. Second-row occupants get their own climate control panel, and those in the third row have their own roof-mounted vents.

As before, space in the second and third rows is adequate. And no one is left stuffy because of poor airflow or less-than-efficient cooling.

Surprisingly, the boot can accommodate a bi-fold bicycle with its handlebar intact even when all the seats are up. But should you need even more stowage, folding either side of the third row is easy, although doing so does not result in a flat cargo space. The Mifa 7 has no frunk.

Surprising stowage: It may not look it, but the boot is big enough to swallow a bi-fold bicycle with its handlebar intact, even when all seats are up. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The Elite has a few things which its costlier sibling does not. Exteriorly, it comes with a centre light bar running across its front section. Inside, you will find a sharper 360-degree reverse camera, and voice command. The latter proves useful when any of the several screen-based controls are tricky to navigate while driving.

The car can also be connected to your phone so that it doubles as a key or monitoring device. I do not care for this gadgetry, but the wireless Android Auto, which connects automatically each time you step into the car, is much appreciated. The wireless phone-charging cradle is conveniently located, but is not especially speedy.

On the whole, I find the Mifa 7 more pleasing than before, despite being watered down. For one thing, the software glitches in the previous cars are all but ironed out. And having now sampled many more electric cars, I find the Mifa 7’s driving dynamics more acceptable.

Second in command: Occupants in the second row get their own climate control console. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

In fact, I would say the car is well above average in the ride and handling department, despite still having an unusually wide turning circle. Thankfully, its crisp cameras help you navigate more harrowing carparks without much difficulty. As for performance, it is a laggard in the electric field, but average among combustion models.

I like the fact that you cannot drive off unless you have buckled up. Its warning chimes are also less intrusive than those in some other cars. The car’s motorised sliding doors could be a bit speedier, though.

But I know whatever positive attributes the car has, the majority of buyers will be more swayed by the sizeable discount it has over its sibling and its keener competitiveness against rivals.

Maxus Mifa 7 Elite

Price: $246,999 with COE, before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 77kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Power: 108kW

Torque: 350Nm

0-100kmh: 11.9 seconds

Top speed: 170kmh

Power consumption: 20.5kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 120kW DC

Range: 410km

Agent: Cycle & Carriage Maxus

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

BYD M6 Standard ($259,888 with COE)

The M6 ruled the field when it was launched in 2024, but it has met its match in the Mifa 7 Elite. The latter is a bigger and far roomier car, even if a tad less nimble in tight confines. The BYD has a smaller battery, but is likely to offer better range due to its lower power consumption. Again, this is relevant only to the minority of motorists here who drive to Malaysia. The Maxus comes across as a more modern vehicle, while both cars face off fairly well as far as amenities go. It is, however, easier to get to and from the third row in the Maxus.

Honda Step Wgn 2.0 Spada ($250,999 with COE)

The petrol-powered Step Wgn’s range is nearly three times that of the Mifa 7 Elite. Despite current fuel prices, the Honda’s annual running cost is only around 10 per cent higher than the Maxus’ because of the latter’s heftier road tax. But because of generous electric vehicle rebates, the Maxus is less expensive to buy. The Maxus still wins the space war even if its ceiling is slightly lower. The Honda’s third row can be folded flat and it wins in driving performance. The Japanese car trails in the amenities department.