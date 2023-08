SINGAPORE – What is it like to live with an electric vehicle (EV) when you do not have access to private charging? With the help of a Kia Niro EV, The Straits Times will find out.

The one rule of this test is simple: Use only paid public chargers. This means no charging at home and at work – to replicate what more than 80 per cent of Singapore residents will experience if they bought an EV.