Lexus ES350e eases change-averse drivers towards electrification

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The latest Lexus ES looks nothing like its predecessor, but feels as good as ever.

SINGAPORE – For the Singaporean towkay looking to make the switch to an upmarket electric saloon, the options have mostly been from China and Germany.

Finally, there is a Japanese contender, the latest Lexus ES350e.

This is the first time that the ES saloon has been offered as an electric vehicle (EV), although Lexus is not about to abandon those who are not ready to give up visiting the petrol station as a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid version is on the way.

Fully electric or otherwise, this is a car clearly dedicated to the Lexus fan base. Absolutely fuss-free to use, the familiarity extends beyond the plush materials in the cabin and the refined drive, but also the sense of bulletproof reliability.

The days spent with the test car are completely glitch-free, which is remarkable at a time when manufacturers frequently score unforced digital errors in their effort to reinvent the wheel with ever-snazzier software and gadgets to dazzle car buyers at the showroom, which rarely serves the owner in real life.

This is a car with zero learning curve to speak of: Push the start button and it is ready to go. There are no digital car keys to download into smartphones, no need for endless screen-tapping just to adjust the wing mirrors or navigate a befuddling menu, and no hidden switches to unlatch the doors.

The car will not appeal to those looking for a gadget fest, but there are already many Chinese and European EVs catering to that crowd.

Without having to fuss over screen controls, the ES350e is an EV that you can jump in and drive off immediately. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Where the car does deviate from previous generations, though, is its design.

It looks tall and upright, more like Lexus’ sport utility vehicles than the slinky and delicate-looking saloon silhouette that previous ES generations have. Exaggerated touches like glossy black trimmings on the bumpers and doors break up the visual bulk, while heightening the car’s mass and road presence.

The interior is also quite different from previous Lexus models. For one thing, the brand name is spelt out in full on the steering wheel, instead of the familiar stylised L logo. The leather ledge under the 14-inch infotainment screen conceals a row of touch-sensitive buttons that, much like the steering wheel controls, light up when your hand comes near them.

There is plenty of room to stretch out, even with the transmission hump bisecting the floor. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Then there is the interesting mix of materials used. The seats are clad in very fine leather that feels comfortably soft and pampering, while the door panels are partly covered in a wood-like 3D-printed material embedded with LED strips.

In addition to being part of the ambient lighting feature, the entire panel flashes when the driving mode is changed.

The soft-close doors are a nice premium touch, but they feel a bit slower-acting than expected.

Otherwise, the ES350e’s cabin is classy and elegant. It is very spacious too, as expected from a 5,140mm-long car, which dwarfs class-rivals like the BMW i5 (5,060mm) and Volvo ES90 (5,000mm).

That said, most of the ES350e’s additional length over its rivals come from the front and rear overhangs, which have no bearing on the cabin space. As the underpinning is shared with the hybrid version of the ES, the car has a transmission hump on the floor ahead of the rear bench.

Its wheelbase, at 2,950mm, is shorter than the ES90 by some 152mm. While there is still plenty of legroom for occupants to stretch out, the shorter wheelbase gives the Lexus a particularly useful benefit over the Swedish saloon – it feels usefully nimble in Singapore’s narrow carparks, even if its nose still sticks out of the parking space.

It is possible to let the car do the parking, reversing itself into a vacant lot. But on various occasions during the test drive, after reversing halfway into an identified space, the system announces that it is too narrow for the car to fit.

Otherwise, all is well on board the car. The ES350e is nicely set up for ride comfort, just as it was with previous generations. The relatively chunky 19-inch tyres that it comes with probably help.

Even with the driving mode in Sport, which firms up the adaptive suspension and sharpens the throttle, the ride remains pleasantly pliant, even at lower speeds, where heavy EVs tend to struggle to remain composed.

The car also pipes a surprisingly sporty, synthetic acoustic growl into the cabin, which is quite fun and never intrusive.

Switch it to the other driving modes, though, and the cabin goes quiet, becoming the ideal setting to enjoy the 17-speaker sound system, another classic Lexus hallmark.

The buttons along the leather ledge light up when your hand comes close to them. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

However, what may challenge the brand’s loyalists is the ES350e’s stated 510km operating range. This is nowhere near the capability of petrol-hybrid Lexus models, which can easily cover another 200km before needing a visit to the pumps.

If your daily commute is dominated by short-distance trips with the air-conditioning on at full blast, expect to plug in before seeing 400km on the trip computer.

While this is less of an issue if you have convenient access to an EV charger, it does require a distinct mindset change for petrol-hybrid drivers used to filling up no more than three times a month.

To stretch the range, the ES350e would require a significantly larger and heavier battery, along with a bloated price tag – a compromise that a savvy towkay will be quick to reject.

Instead, Lexus has relentlessly focused on what works for its faithful fans, delivering a solid executive car that avoids over-the-top gimmickry and feels reassuringly familiar.

Lexus ES350e

Price: $402,800 with certificate of entitlement (COE)

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 74.7kWh lithium-ion battery

Transmission: Single-speed, front

Power: 165kW

Torque: 268.6Nm

0-100kmh: Eight seconds

Top speed: 160kmh

Power consumption: 16.4kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 150kW DC

Range: 510km

Agent: Borneo Motors

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

BMW i5 eDrive40 (from $430,888 with COE)

Digital connectivity and technology dictate the BMW i5’s driving experience. The German executive saloon demands a higher premium over the Lexus and packs significantly more power, with some 250kW going to the rear wheels. The car is also more energy-efficient and boasts an operating range of 630km.

Volvo ES90 Ultra ($406,000 with COE)

The Volvo ES90 Ultra makes a powerful argument with its generous 661km range, keen pricing and a beautifully finished, ultra-spacious interior. Its screen-heavy user interface cannot match the Lexus for instant, tactile familiarity, while the car can feel intimidating to drive on narrower roads, but this is a compelling rival to the ES350e.