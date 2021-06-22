Leading the way to a cleaner future with a wide range of electrified vehicles

In a rapidly changing world where flexibility is key, this car manufacturer is more than ready. As mobility transitions to more sustainable sources of energy, the BMW Group is leading the way to a cleaner future.

It currently offers the widest range of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and fully electric vehicles (EVs) in Singapore. However, the future is about having a product mix that caters to varying customer needs.

BMW calls this approach the Power of Choice.

This begins with the BMW X3. The luxurious and intelligent Sports Activity Vehicle is available in three efficient petrol engines in Singapore, from the balanced sDrive20i, to the more powerful xDrive30i, and the high performance M40i. There’s also the PHEV drivetrain in the xDrive30e that offers the best of both worlds – enough range to cover a typical day’s motoring using only its battery, but with a powerful petrol engine for extended drives or when the driver demands maximum performance.



As the most energy efficient electric car in its class, the iX3 consumes just 18.6kWh/100km.



Soon, BMW will launch the pure electric BMW iX3 in Singapore; providing customers with the full suite of X3 options. They can choose between a combustion engine, a PHEV to ease into electromobility, or an EV if they are ready to make the switch.

In the coming years, the X1, 5 Series and 7 Series will also be available in all engine types, giving more drivers the Power of Choice.

Moving towards a more sustainable future

As part of the company’s sustainability strategy, the BMW Group aims to deliver more than 100,000 EVs to customers around the world this year, and is committed to putting more than seven million electrified vehicles on the road worldwide by 2030.



BMW Group is committed to putting more than seven million electrified vehicles on the road worldwide by 2030, which can contribute to eliminating over 200 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.



When this target is achieved, emissions produced by BMW Group vehicles per kilometre driven will be reduced by around 40 per cent.

That amounts to eliminating over 200 million tonnes of CO2 emissions – equivalent to more than 20 times the annual carbon emissions of a city with over a million inhabitants, like BMW’s hometown of Munich.

If those sound like concrete goals, it’s because they are. Last July, BMW Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Oliver Zipse said: “We are not just making abstract statements. We have developed a detailed 10-year plan with annual interim goals for the timeframe up to 2030. We will report on our progress every year and measure ourselves against these targets.”





With a 400V wiring

system, the BMW

iX3’s battery

technology can accept a charge at up to 150

kilowatts.



With so much at stake, it’s no wonder the BMW Group is focused on creating the best technology to achieve those goals. Its engineering prowess is exemplified by its fifth-generation e-drive technology which gets the most out of every last watt. As the most energy efficient electric car in its class, the iX3 consumes just 18.6kWh/100km, making it about 13 per cent more efficient than its closest competitor.

That efficiency truly works for the customer here. A full recharge at home can cost as little as $13 (depending on the electricity retailer), which translates to huge savings over the cost of petrol; in fact, it can amount to just $500 in energy costs to drive the iX3 for 15,000km, the typical mileage covered by drivers here every year.

If the iX3 is an impressive introduction to the Power of Choice, BMW’s next EV will be a gamechanger for electromobility, sustainability and digitalisation. The pure electric BMW iX is BMW’s new technology flagship, and is set to make waves in Singapore when it arrives in Q4 2021.

Spearheading electromobility

The iX raises the EV game another notch with a striking presence. It has the length and width of an X5, the rakish height of an X6, and wheels the size of those from an X7.



Efficiency is built into the bones the BMW iX where a mix of aluminium and carbon fibre results in dynamic driving experiences without compromising safety or practicality.



What is even more impressive is that efficiency is built into its bones. Instead of steel, it is made of an intelligent mix of aluminium and carbon fibre. That saves weight without sacrificing strength, resulting in dynamic driving experiences without compromising safety or practicality.

The iX also debuts the all-new BMW Operating System 8. Together with the new BMW Curved Display and the extensively upgraded BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, it will transform the way drivers interact with cars. A stunning 12.3-inch curved display screen and 14.9-inch touchscreen work seamlessly to present information with crystal clarity, and the car responds to natural dialogue.



The iX will debut the all-new BMW Operating System 8 that will transform the way drivers interact with cars.



“The iX represents everything I want in an electrified BMW and exudes sheer driving pleasure in a new and unique way,” says Mr Christopher Wehner, Managing Director, BMW Group Asia. “I believe the iX is in a class of its own and will be the spearhead to convince drivers in Singapore that electromobility is a viable solution for their daily commuting needs. It is proof that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

Fifth-generation e-drive technology: BMW's secret weapon Since i3 came out in 2013 on a global level, and 2014 on a local level, eight years have elapsed from the launch of BMW’s first EV, but the company and its engineers haven’t stopped innovating. The brand’s EV technology has undergone steady refinement along the way. Those refinements have culminated in what BMW calls fifth-generation BMW e-drive technology. While some carmakers are scrambling to produce its first battery-powered cars, BMW’s EV hardware has already undergone five generations of development. That explains why the iX3’s battery technology is state-of-the-art. Its 400V wiring system can accept a charge of up to 150 kilowatts, so when using a compatible DC fast-charging station, recharging the battery from 0 to 80 per cent takes only 34 minutes. Its drive system is highly integrated, saving space and material usage, and designed to avoid the use of rare earth materials completely, thus highlighting the company’s dedication to sustainability. Its engineers think beyond merely reducing the cars’ carbon footprint during everyday driving and consider every detail down to its core technology. After all, selling clean EVs should be the only way forward.

