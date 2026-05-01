Lamborghini Temerario is a 907hp supercar with a dash of hybrid on the side

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The Temerario looks more subtle than other Lamborghini models while being extremely driveable.

SINGAPORE – Silence is the last thing I expect to hear after pushing the engine start button in the Lamborghini Temerario. For a visceral sports car with a V8 engine that revs to a stratospheric 10,000rpm, the lack of drama is more than a surprise.

But this is not a set-up to jibe at Italian cars’ reputation for fragile electronics. The Temerario is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and it always starts off in electric mode.

With the Temerario, the Lamborghini line-up now consists of only PHEVs, alongside the V12-engined Revuelto and the updated Urus sport utility vehicle.

After the driving experience in August 2025 on a Portuguese race track, the Temerario must now prove itself in a more challenging environment: the roads of Singapore.

Being able to move off in electric mode is a good start. It allows the Lamborghini to sneak out of the driveway on a Sunday morning without the cold-start roar. Believe it or not, in electric mode, the Italian supercar is a front-wheel-drive car, like the Toyota Prius.

The Temerario’s modest hybrid battery is good for only a few short kilometres of silent running before the V8 invariably rouses from its slumber.

When the engine blares to life, the Temerario begins to feel like the kind of Lamborghini petrolheads associate the carmaker with.

As it warms up, the exhaust system does not purr; it barks over the V8 engine’s incessant mechanical clattering. The eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox also makes its presence felt as it clacks and shuffles. This is a raging bull spoiling for a fight.

It is worth noting the Temerario’s lineage, which goes back to the Gallardo of 2003. Among other attributes, the car had an unusual V10 engine – an interesting counterpoint to the contemporary V8 sports cars from Ferrari.

The Huracan that followed kept the same formula, with the naturally aspirated engine tuned to make more power and decibels.

And now, the 5.2-litre V10 is no more as Lamborghini downsizes and electrifies, by equipping the Temerario with a 4-litre V8. Rivals like Ferrari and McLaren have gone from V8s to using V6s in their comparable models.

More than making up for the lost cylinders are two turbochargers and three electric motors – two are on the front axles and one sits between the engine and the gearbox. A 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery takes up the space otherwise used to connect the front and rear axles.

The combined output of 907hp and 730Nm of torque is way more than the Huracan’s, which, in its most potent form, had “just” 631hp and 600Nm of torque.

With figures like a 2.7-second 0-100kmh sprint time and a top speed of 343kmh, the Temerario should be some kind of extreme track fiend and not for commuting. Yet the car’s daily usability is certainly among its strengths.

At 4,706mm long and 1,996mm wide, the Temerario is very slightly shorter than a BMW 3-series saloon but broader than a 7-series limousine.

In the city, the Temerario does not feel daunting to use. Having good all-round visibility helps, especially the view over the shoulder, which has been tricky in some mid-engine supercars.

The car’s rear design takes reference from the Countach from 1974, leaving a lot of its rear tyres exposed. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The styling is subtler than the Revuelto’s and not just because the Temerario’s doors are conventionally hinged rather than upward swinging.

The rear is probably its most interesting side with the aggressively cut bumper flaunting the sheer width of the 21-inch tyres. It is a cue reminiscent of the original Countach of 1974, one of the most iconic Lamborghini models ever.

The Temerario is way more spacious and usable than the legendary model. For practical needs, there is a ledge behind the seats and a storage bin under the bonnet which is large enough to pack cabin-size luggage.

Headroom is more than sufficient. The pedal box remains a quirk that is specific to right-hand-drive mid-engine supercars as it is offset towards the middle to accommodate the front wheel well.

Also needing acclimatisation is the button-laden steering wheel. There are eight buttons taking the place of the conventional wiper and indicator stalks, with more buttons behind the steering spokes. This frees up space for a pair of large shift paddles mounted on the steering column.

When you are tugging the paddles instead of trying to activate the turn indicator or wipers mid-corner, the set-up feels like a proper supercar. Even at low speeds, the shifts are immediate and as smooth as they come.

The roomy cabin offers a good driving position, although the accelerator pedal is offset towards the middle. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

During the very few occasions when the car is allowed to stretch its legs, acceleration is extremely linear. It feels more like a free-revving large capacity naturally aspirated engine than a complex turbocharged hybrid. The higher it revs, the angrier the engine sounds.

The electric motor serves up instant torque, while the turbo builds up boost, helping the car feel alert and punchy in traffic. Pushing the button marked “EV” sends the V8 back to bed, leaving the motors to do the work.

Being bigger and more complex than the Huracan, the Temerario is inevitably heavier – by 258kg – to tip the scales at 1,690kg before fuel and other fluids. This is heavier than two-wheel-drive cars like the Ferrari 296 GTB (1,470kg) and McLaren Artura (1,395kg).

But in motion, on public roads, no one can reasonably feel the Lamborghini’s heft. With the sticky performance Bridgestone tyres and torque vectoring, the car feels sharp and agile.

Having the dampers set to soft is good for tackling bad roads, but for the rest of the time, the firm setting is better as it gives the front end a nice connected feel without a jarring ride. Just as useful for the daily commute is the car’s quick-acting front lifter to help keep the pointy chin spoiler from being scarred by taller road humps.

Going by how Lamborghini tends to follow up its cars with ever more extreme versions, future additions to the Temerario line-up are likely to become wilder.

In this current form, the Temerario is like the Italian, more exotic interpretation of the Porsche 911 Turbo S formula, being supremely capable on the road in any condition. Thanks to various factors affecting pricing in Singapore, the Temerario stands at $135,912 more than the top-end 911, or 10 per cent, making the Raging Bull a bit of a bargain, if ever there was one.

With plenty of accessible performance, the Temerario is more than able to cope with daily motoring challenges. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Lamborghini Temerario

Price: $1,409,000 before certificate of entitlement (COE) and options

Engine: 3,995cc, twin-turbo, V8 plug-in hybrid with three 110kW electric motors and 3.8kWh battery

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch with paddle shift

Power: 789hp at 9,000-9,750rpm, 907hp (combined)

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

0-100kmh: 2.7 seconds

Top speed: 343kmh

Fuel consumption: 11.2 litres/100km; 14 litres/100km with discharged battery

Electric range: Less than 10km

Agent: EuroSports Auto

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

McLaren Artura ($1,268,000 before COE and options)

Clean beautiful lines define the Artura, which is a plug-in hybrid like the Lamborghini. The 3-litre V6 engine and electric motor combine to make 671hp and propel the carbon-fibre-tub supercar from rest to 100kmh in three seconds.

Porsche 911 Turbo S ($1,273,088 before COE and options)

The latest generation of the car widely credited as the pioneer of the daily-drivable supercar uses a 3.6-litre, flat-six engine with an electric motor, giving it 701hp of power and a 0-100kmh timing of 2.5 seconds. Opt for the 641hp 911 Turbo 50 Years edition ($1,283,538 before COE and options) and Porsche will include a pair of seats in the back, making the car a 2+2 seater.