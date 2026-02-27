For subscribers
Car review
K-pop idol-style makeover helps SsangYong’s first EV stand out
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – South Korea’s obsession with plastic surgery is not limited to K-pop stars.
KG Group, which is a chemical and steel giant, wheeled the wrinkly SsangYong brand into the aesthetic surgeon’s clinic for an aggressive makeover in 2022. Rebranded as KGM, its first passenger car under the new identity is the Torres EVX, a brawny electric vehicle (EV) aimed at the BYD Sealion 7.