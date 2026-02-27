Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Car review

K-pop idol-style makeover helps SsangYong’s first EV stand out

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KGM's Torres EVX marks the relaunch of South Korean brand Ssangyong for the EV age.

KGM's Torres EVX marks the relaunch of South Korean brand Ssangyong for the EV age.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

avatar-alt

Lee Nian Tjoe

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – South Korea’s obsession with plastic surgery is not limited to K-pop stars.

KG Group, which is a chemical and steel giant, wheeled the wrinkly SsangYong brand into the aesthetic surgeon’s clinic for an aggressive makeover in 2022. Rebranded as KGM, its first passenger car under the new identity is the Torres EVX, a brawny electric vehicle (EV) aimed at the BYD Sealion 7.

See more on

Car review

Electric and hybrid vehicles

Cars

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.