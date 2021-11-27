For Subscribers
Motor Mouth
Is eye-in-the-sky ERP system becoming a pie in the sky?
The next-generation electronic road pricing (ERP) system has been in the works for two decades. It was announced not long after the current system went live in 1998, making it a national project with one of the longest gestations.
In 2014, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) finally called a tender to build a satellite-tracked system which can cover the whole island and charge motorists for the distance they clock.
