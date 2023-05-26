Inexpensive scooter from China exudes European flair

SINGAPORE – The matt black bodywork, front-to-rear curves and minute details on the Zontes 350D scooter point to a certain level of sophistication.
Its passenger foot pegs, which look like blades, retract into the scooter’s smooth bodywork.
SINGAPORE – The matt black bodywork, front-to-rear curves and minute details on the Zontes 350D scooter point to a certain level of sophistication.
Its passenger foot pegs, which look like blades, retract into the scooter’s smooth bodywork.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.