Hyundai and MG at Singapore Motorshow 2026, Google’s AI for cars

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 9 at the Singapore Motorshow from Jan 8 to 11.

Hyundai’s biggest EV bet

Hyundai is making big moves in Singapore in the new year with the launch of the Ioniq 9, its largest electric vehicle (EV) yet. The car will be at the Singapore Motorshow to be held from Jan 8 to 11 at Suntec Singapore’s levels 3, 4 and 6 and the atrium of the convention centre.

At 5,060mm long, it is significantly longer than the 4,855mm Ioniq 6 electric saloon. It is also the South Korean carmaker’s first electric car to be available in either six- or seven-seater forms.

With a range of up to 620km on a single charge, the large sport utility vehicle (SUV) goes further than Hyundai’s existing electric models, beating the Ioniq 6 Long Range’s 614km.

The Ioniq 9 will be available with a single rear-mounted motor or dual-motor, all-wheel-drive form. Sign up at str.sg/4zcqw to find out more.

Upsized MG SUV

The MG S6 is expected to be previewed at the Singapore Motorshow 2026. PHOTO: MG

The MG S6 is the latest addition to the Chinese-owned brand’s line-up. With an overall length of 4,708mm, this is the largest electric MG yet, putting it alongside the likes of the 4,740mm-long Toyota Harrier.

The electric MG does have a longer wheelbase than the Toyota, at 2,835mm compared with 2,690mm.

Being based on the same scalable electric car platform as the 4 and S5 models, the S6 is expected to be a capable car to drive, coupled with the car’s larger cabin and MG’s latest infotainment system.

The MG S6 is expected to be previewed at Singapore Motorshow 2026.

Google’s AI now in cars

Google’s AI assistant will be progressively rolled out in Polestar models from 2026. PHOTO: POLESTAR

Gemini, Google’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant, is now available on Android Auto. This allows motorists to speak naturally with the chatbot when their Android smartphones are connected to the cars’ infotainment system.

Google said more than 250 million cars around the world will have access to its AI technology , which is an upgrade from the Google Assistant feature .

Besides being able to handle more conversational language, Gemini also lets drivers go beyond giving instructions like entering locations on the phone’s navigation application. This can include adding stops to the route by asking Gemini: “I’m craving barbecue. Any good spots along my route that are open now , near my destination ?”

Gemini also enables motorists to access their e-mail on the road, including summarising unread e-mails for an overview.

Besides Android Auto, which is a platform that connects an Android phone to the car’s infotainment system, vehicles with the built-in Android operating system, like Polestar, will also feature Gemini. The Swedish electric carmaker said the upgrade will start with the US English version of the software in 2026.

Arcade game-inspired Rolls-Royce

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gamer is inspired by vintage video game culture. PHOTO: ROLLS-ROYCE

Special features include the seat embroidery and customised roof lining. PHOTO: ROLLS-ROYCE

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gamer is the first specially ordered Rolls-Royce to be inspired by vintage video games.

A “Cheeky Alien” motif, in the style of a low-resolution computer graphic, is painted along the green line on the flank of the four-door limousine.

The cabin features more 1970s video game arcade-inspired touches. The front seats have special “Player 1” and “Player 2” embroidery, and the rear ones sport “Player 3” and “Player 4”. The illuminated headliner has the design of a gunship, comprising 85 LED lights, made to look like it is surging through a galaxy of stars.

The car has been delivered to an unnamed tech entrepreneur.