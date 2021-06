SINGAPORE - If anyone accuses Toyota of being staid and boring, show him the GR Yaris, a manic rally-bred, two-door, three-cylinder, four-wheel, six-speed manual.

It follows a string of sizzlers such as the Toyota Supra sportscar, the Lexus LC500 grand tourer, the Lexus LFA supercar and the Toyota GT-86, whose successor will arrive by the middle of next year.