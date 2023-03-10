Hints of electric Ferrari’s sound strategy

PINZOLO, Italy – Ferrari has said its first electric model, due in 2025, will incorporate sounds of a combustion engine. After all, a noiseless Ferrari is unheard of.
But how will the Maranello brand do this? Perhaps a hint lies with Ferrari’s maiden tie-up with German hi-fi specialist Burmester, to power the new Ferrari Purosangue’s 3D 21-speaker, 1,420-watt sound system.
In an immersive sound room at the LeFay Resort & Spa Dolomiti in the Italian town of Pinzolo, Burmester played back a recording it made of a Purosangue doing its rounds on a racetrack, and the high-fidelity experience was akin to being at the track.
If this were to be replicated in an electric vehicle’s (EV) cabin, occupants may be in for an aural treat.
Burmester did not deny outright that it is working with Ferrari on sounds for its EV. “Like Ferrari, we do not comment on future plans,” Burmester executive Ludwig Buhr said with a grin.
A Ferrari spokesman said: “You’ll just have to wait two more years to see.”
In 2022, American carmaker Dodge showed off an electric concept called the Charger Daytona SRT, which uses what it calls Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, to replicate the dramatic sounds associated with the brand’s Hemi engines.
It uses an amplifier and tuning chamber located at the rear of the car, although it is unclear if the sounds generated are a recording or electronically synthesised.
BMW had also tied up with Oscar-winning German film score maestro Hans Zimmer to create sounds for its electric model range. Instead of replicating engine noises, the BMW i cars make an electronic composition, which varies according to the drive mode.