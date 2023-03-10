Hints of electric Ferrari’s sound strategy

PINZOLO, Italy – Ferrari has said its first electric model, due in 2025, will incorporate sounds of a combustion engine. After all, a noiseless Ferrari is unheard of.

But how will the Maranello brand do this? Perhaps a hint lies with Ferrari’s maiden tie-up with German hi-fi specialist Burmester, to power the new Ferrari Purosangue’s 3D 21-speaker, 1,420-watt sound system.

In an immersive sound room at the LeFay Resort & Spa Dolomiti in the Italian town of Pinzolo, Burmester played back a recording it made of a Purosangue doing its rounds on a racetrack, and the high-fidelity experience was akin to being at the track.

If this were to be replicated in an electric vehicle’s (EV) cabin, occupants may be in for an aural treat.