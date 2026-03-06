Heart on Wheels, Lego Model T, VW’s 2-millionth EV, BMW humanoid

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Heart On Wheels is looking to collect 28,000 food items for communities in need on March 7 and 8.

Food from the Heart’s annual Heart On Wheels event returns on March 7 and 8, from 9am to 6pm. The non-profit aims to collect 28,000 food items, such as rice, biscuits, cooking oil and canned meats like sardines, chicken and pork, to support families in need.

Those with items to contribute can drop by Wearnes Automotive’s location at 45 Leng Kee Road, which house s b rands including Bentley, Ducati, Polestar and Land Rover. Alternatively, Food from the Heart has food bundles for sponsorship through its webpage.

In 2025, the event collected more than 33,000 food items and raised nearly $50,000.

Hand-build a Lego Ford

The Lego Icons Ford Model T is a 1,060-piece model car kit for adults. PHOTO: LEGO

Lego has launched a 1,060-piece version of the Ford Model T, the vehicle that jump-started the American automotive industry an d p opularised the method of making cars with an assembly line.

The Lego model is based on historical materials from the Ford Motor Company. It features various details including a fold-back fabric roof, fold-down split windshield and hand crank that spins the radiator fan.

Suitable for builders aged 18 and older, the model is a vailable to order on the Lego website (lego.com) and retails at $199.

Volkswagen’s 2-millionth electric vehicle

Volkswagen’s electric vehicle push is gaining speed, delivering a million cars in 10 months. PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN

Just 10 months after reaching the one-million mark, Volkswagen (VW) announced it has delivered its two- millionth electric vehicle (EV) in February 2026 . The milestone car is an ID3, built in Zwickau, Germany.

Although never officially sold in Singapore, the Golf-size EV is the first VW to be based on the pure electric architecture that has since expanded to a range of models, including the mid-sized sport utility vehicle ID4 and the seven-seater ID. Buzz that is available through the Volkswagen dealer here.

The ID4 and the coupe version, the ID5, form the main engine of VW’s EV push, accounting for 901,000 units. The ID4, expected to be updated in 2026, is rumoured to be renamed the ID Tiguan. Also in the pipeline is the electric ID Polo hatchback and ID Polo GTI.

Volkswagen started its EV product journey in 2013 with the e-up! and an electric version of the Golf before the debut of the ID range.

BMW pilots robo-workers

Humanoid robots will be deployed to build BMWs in Germany later in 2026. PHOTO: BMW

BMW will be testing humanoid robots from April 2026 at its manufacturing plant in Leipzig, Germany. The aim is to integrate robots with human-like characteristics into existing car production. Down the road, the humanoid may also be used in battery manufacturing and component production.

This is the first such initiative in Europe, following BMW’s pilot project at its Spartanburg plant in the United States.