American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson is poised to rumble over to a new dealership.
The Straits Times understands that the Milwaukee-based manufacturer will be appointing multi-franchise group Wearnes Automotive as its next dealer.
American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson is poised to rumble over to a new dealership.
The Straits Times understands that the Milwaukee-based manufacturer will be appointing multi-franchise group Wearnes Automotive as its next dealer.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 04, 2022, with the headline Harley-Davidson franchise may have new dealer. Subscribe