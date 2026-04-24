High new car prices make it worth considering to spend on refreshing an existing car to use it for longer.

My car will be 10 years old soon with about 140,000km on the odometer. I have owned it from new and am now considering renewing its certificate of entitlement (COE) for another 10 years. What are the key parts that need to be replaced to give me more years of trouble-free motoring? Where can I get an objective and thorough assessment on what the car needs?

Renewing the COE on your existing 10-year-old car is not a bad idea given how much new cars cost today.

But like any machine, a car at this age will need major servicing and some parts may need to be replaced. These include the suspension, brakes, engine, cooling system, transmission and electricals, and perhaps some cosmetic rework on the interior and bodywork.

If the car has been regularly serviced all these years, an engine with a mileage of 140,000km will not need an overhaul. What needs to be done is replacing all the belts and hoses. This includes those connecting the cooling system and power steering system. Every rubber or plastic tube that is part of the engine’s induction, emissions and fuel injection system should be replaced.

If the radiator and water pump have never been replaced before, this would be a good time to do so, even if they seem to be working well.

As for the rest of the car, start with the brakes.

Replace all the flexible brake hoses as they do wear out and become brittle over time and ultimately spring a leak. Similarly, the brake pump and calliper seals should also be replaced.

Sometimes, it makes sense to opt for new parts rather than have the mechanic overhaul the components, which may not be worth the effort. When giving the brake system a makeover, remember to also change the brake discs.

For the suspension, a complete set of dampers and linkages will rejuvenate the car’s ride and handling while making it safer to drive. Some mountings, like those that hold the anti-roll bar, need only replacement of the rubber bushes. Springs rarely need to be replaced, but if the car sags on one side, change not just one side, but also all four corners.

Regardless of the make and model of the car, have it inspected in detail by more than one workshop and preferably the authorised dealer. A key factor to consider when deciding to keep a car for another 10 years is whether there will be adequate support from the dealer for maintenance and repairs, as well as for replacement parts.

In cases where it may be harder to find spare parts locally, consider sourcing them from abroad. These days, spare parts are quite easily sourced from reputable overseas stockists.

Chances are that, even with an extensive refresh, you will be spending only a fraction of what it costs to buy a new car.

The important thing is that you must not try to save on any repairs, replacement or overhaul, even if the component in question has not shown any symptoms of impending failure.

Avoid second-hand or used parts. This way, you will eradicate major issues and ultimately may not even have to face minor ones.