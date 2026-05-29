First EV fast-charging hub in HDB carpark in Tengah; most powerful Porsche 911 yet for $1.27m

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(From left) Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Choo Pei Ling, SP Mobility managing director Dean Cher, and Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling at the launch of the EV fast charging hub at Plantation Plaza in Tengah on May 16.

EV-charging hub up in Tengah

The Housing Board carpark at Plantation Plaza in Tengah now has eight direct current fast-charging points, capable of delivering up to 100kW, and six alternating current charging points rated at 7.4kW each.

Launched on May 16, this is the first EV fast-charging hub in an HDB carpark.

Charging operator SP Mobility, which deployed Tengah’s first public EV chargers in February 2025 at Block 112 Plantation Crescent, plans to install at least eight more EV fast-charging hubs across Singapore, according to its managing director, Mr Dean Cher.

Most powerful 911 yet

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is available for order in Singapore at $1.27 million before COE and options. PHOTO: PORSCHE SINGAPORE

Boasting 701hp from a twin-turbo hybrid engine, the latest Turbo S is the most powerful production Porsche 911 yet.

Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive, the supercar gets to 100kmh from rest in 2.5 seconds.

Ensuring stability at high speeds is a system of aerodynamic aids including an active front diffuser, a variable front spoiler lip and an extendable rear wing.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is priced at $1.27 million before certificate of entitlement and options. Find out more at www.porsche.com

More Google tech for Volvo

Google’s AI tech will be more deeply integrated into future Volvos. PHOTO: VOLVO

Swedish carmaker Volvo is deepening its integration of Google technology. Alongside Google Gemini, which is the tech giant’s artificial intelligence assistant, the brand will roll out Google Maps’ Immersive View for navigation.

Expected to be available on the EX60, EX90 and ES90 models, the technology offers more intuitive route guidance by using real-world landmarks for audio prompts.

Also under development is Google Gemini’s vehicle camera integration. Demonstrated at the Google I/O conference in California on May 19 and 20, the context-aware system reads street signs (like parking restrictions) to provide real-time driver guidance.

Million-dollar Denza

Denza partnered Swiss luxury watch and jewellery maker Chopard to create the one-off Z9GT electric grand tourer. PHOTO: DENZA

A one-off Denza Z9GT was auctioned off at the 32nd Cannes amfAR charity gala for US$815,000 (S$1.04 million) to support AIDS research on May 21.

Customised by Swiss luxury watch and jewellery maker Chopard, the cabin features amethyst stones and violet gemstones in the cockpit controls. It comes paired with two special Chopard timepieces: a Happy Sport 36mm and an Alpine Eagle 41mm.

Mechanically unchanged, the three-motor, 850kW electric grand tourer hits 100kmh in under three seconds. Compatible with BYD’s ultra-fast 1,500kW charging technology, the battery tops up in nine minutes.