Electric S-class cheaper than petrol sibling

Mercedes-Benz has launched its electric flagship in Singapore. The EQS is the first model to be based on the brand's modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles.

The first variants here are the single-motor rear-wheel-drive EQS 450+ and the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Mercedes-AMG EQS 53.

Promising a range of up to 762km contributed by a world-beating drag-coefficient of 0.20 (EQS 450+) and a 0-100kmh sprint of 3.4 seconds (EQS 53), the two battery-powered limousines are priced at $527,888 (EQS 450+) and $753,888 (EQS 53).

This makes the EQS 450+ noticeably more accessible than the $594,888 S450L - currently the least expensive petrol-powered S-class here.

Compact electric Opel van with 4.4 cubic m of stowage

Opel has brought in the new Combo-e electric van, which joins the Vivaro-e. The Combo-e's 50kWh battery can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

When fully charged, it offers up to 293km of range. The battery has a warranty for eight years or 160,000km (for 70 per cent of charge capacity).

Opel agent Auto Germany is retailing the compact electric van - which has a cargo space of 4.4 cubic m - at $115,500.

BMW recalling i4, iX electric cars to fix fire risk

BMW is recalling a number of electric i4 and iX cars to fix a battery flaw which might result in fires.

According to enthusiast site BMWBlog, which cited a spokesman from BMW of North America, the cars' "high-voltage battery manufacturer may not have produced the battery to specifications". As a result, a short circuit could occur and lead to a thermal event.

Owners have been told to keep away from their cars. It is unclear how many vehicles were recalled.

Volvo cars get Apple CarPlay

This week, Volvo Cars rolled out the latest over-the-air (OTA) software update to all its rides with Google built in. One of the new features is Apple CarPlay, allowing users to connect their iPhone via USB to their cars.

Since early last year, Volvo has been offering OTA updates on a regular basis. The company says it is "a key technology for delivering on the company's ambition of making customers' cars continuously better".

Electric Alpine roadster with two-speed dual-clutch gearbox

Alpine has unveiled an electric roadster concept called A110 E-ternite. The rolling laboratory uses battery modules found in the Renault Megane E-Tech.

The car weighs 258kg heavier than a petrol-powered A110, which is 1,378kg. Equipped with a double-clutch two-speed transmission with an electronic control, the 178kW/300Nm convertible hits 100kmh in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 250kmh. It promises a range of 420km.

Maserati launches track version of MC20

Maserati's Project24 is a limited series of 62 sports cars built only for track use. They are based on the Maserati MC20, but with engine output raised to 740hp and equipped with retuned suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes and racing tyres.

The cars weigh less than 1,250kg, resulting in an enviable weight-to-power ratio of around 1.69kg/hp.

Five Mini cars named after Stirling Moss' sister

Mini fans can now buy special-edition models dedicated to British woman racer Patricia Moss (1934 to 2008), the sister of former Formula One driver Stirling Moss.

The Mini Pat Moss Edition is part of a limited worldwide run of 800 cars. Only five units are available here in the guise of the Cooper S 3-Door and Cooper S 5-Door.

The cars are fitted with John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit and available solely in Midnight Black or Pepper White.

A standout feature of the Mini Pat Moss Edition is its multi-tone roof. For the first time, a colour gradient ranging from Chilli Red to Melting Silver and Jet Black is available. Minimal deviations in the colour pattern caused by changing environmental conditions ensure that every Mini with such a roof is unique.

The three-door variant is priced at $240,888, while the five-door one costs $243,888.