Veteran Singapore racer William Lyou dies

Veteran Singapore racer William Lyou, 74, died on Wednesday of heart failure.

A number of online tributes have appeared since.

Motor Sports Singapore posted on Facebook: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of William Lyou, a true Singapore motorsports legend across generations and one of the competitors in the Thomson Road Singapore Grand Prix.

"Motor Sports Singapore General Committee and the members extend our sincere condolences to his family and to those fortunate enough to have known him. William will be sorely missed."

Mr Lyou suffered a heart attack in 2018. Despite that, he remained actively engaged in and was a willing commentator on all things automotive.

He is survived by his wife and two grown-up children, a daughter and a son.

His achievements include coming in third at the 1973 Singapore Grand Prix.

Tesla's Model Y SUV starts delivery next month

\Tesla Singapore says delivery of the Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) will begin next month and that only the five-seater variant will be available at the moment.

The mid-sized electric SUV has a claimed cargo capacity of some 2,100 litres with the rear seats folded, and accelerates to 100kmh in as fast as 3.7 seconds.

The claimed range is up to 514km on a full battery.

Prices before COE for the rear-wheel drive starts from $142,471 and from $190,195 for the all-wheel-drive Performance.

Both prices are $200 higher than last month's.

Triumph completes electric bike project

British premium bike manufacturer Triumph has announced the completion of its TE-1 electric motorcycle, which is powered by Scalable Integrated Modular Inverter technology from Helix.

During rolling road and track trials, the bike's electric powertrain delivered 130kW of peak power to send it to 100kmh in under four seconds, and 160kmh in 6.2 seconds. It also achieved a 160km range.

The TE-1 prototype is said to be up to 25 per cent lighter than comparable electric motorcycles.

Rare Jaguar goes under the hammer

A rare Jaguar XJ-S wagon - the No. 11 of 67 cars converted by coach-builder Lynx Motors - is up for auction.

The unusual car is an unrestored example with a tad over 75,000km on the clock.

The auction is held by Britain's Car & Classic.

The XJ-S V12 Lynx Eventer was converted by Hastings-based coach-builder Lynx Motors in the early 1980s.

Its rear suspension was stiffened to cope with the extra weight and proportions, and the fuel tank was relocated.

Bentley offers Airline Seat Specification

Bentley claims it is the first carmaker to offer Airline Seat Specification, which includes automatic climate sensing and advanced postural adjustments.

Its climate control senses temperature and humidity with an accuracy of 0.1 deg C every 25 milliseconds, and is said to be 40 per cent more efficient than manual air-conditioning control.

Postural adjustment applies 177 individual pressure changes across six independent pressure zones, with 22 ways of adjustment of the rear seats, which come with footrests.

EV charging for Audi cars

Audi Singapore has teamed up with Charge+ to launch an electric vehicle (EV) charging network for Audi cars here.

Complimentary charging is extended to Audi e-tron owners who have taken an OCBC Eco-Care car loan.

Joint venture to develop EV

charging network in Europe The Traton Group, Daimler Truck and Volvo Group have finalised a joint venture to develop electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Europe.

As announced last year, there are plans to install and operate at least 1,700 high-performance green energy charging points on and close to highways as well as at logistics hubs across Europe.

The parties are committed to put in €500 million (S$701 million) in total, which is said to be the largest charging infrastructure investment in the European heavy-duty truck industry to date.