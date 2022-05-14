BENTLEY BENTAYGA OFFERS MORE LEGROOM

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is 180mm longer than its standard wheelbase twin. On top of limo-class legroom, rear passengers can opt for Bentley's Airline Seat Specification with automatic climate sensing and advanced postural adjustments.

The driving dynamics is comparable with the Bentayga V8, thanks to rear-wheel steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride with adaptive anti-roll bars. The stretched Bentayga is available with a 4-litre 550hp V8.

AN ELECTRIC CAR WITHOUT BRAKES?

DS Automobiles' prototype electric E-Tense Performance may be the first car without conventional brakes. It can make use of motor regeneration entirely for stopping.

Using Formula E technology, the luxury arm of Citroen is exploring whether regenerative braking could be used as the sole means to slow cars down. Though this technology is already available in most electric vehicles, it is currently used to complement conventional friction brakes.

The DS E-Tense Performance uses two electric motors producing up to 600kW and 8,000Nm to propel it to 100kmh in just two seconds.

RANGE ROVER SPORT MAKES A SPLASH

The new Range Rover Sport made a dramatic debut by completing a challenging ascent of a 193m dam spillway against a torrent of water flowing at 750 tonnes a minute.

The 2023 model year car tackled the Karahnjukar Dam in Iceland after conquering the country's volcanic landscape and flooded tunnels. James Bond stunt driver Jessica Hawkins took the wheel, risking a sheer drop at the base of the spillway to reach the summit in a unique showcase of dynamic capability.

The model will have an electric variant in 2024. But now, buyers have a choice of six-cylinder petrol or diesel engines, and a new V8 twin-turbo which makes 530hp.

The car rides on dynamic air suspension with switchable volume air springs, a first for Range Rover, and twin-valve active dampers. A Stormer Handling Pack combines all-wheel steering, active roll control and electronic active differential with torque vectoring.

A UNIQUE FERRARI NAMED UNICA

The Ferrari SP48 Unica is yet another one-off project from Maranello. Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the two-seater sports berlinetta was developed on the F8 Tributo platform.

Its taut lines and aggressive stance make it instantly recognisable with respect to the original model. With extensive use of procedural-parametric modelling techniques and 3D prototyping (additive manufacturing), Ferrari was able to completely redesign the front grille and engine air intakes.

MERCEDES-AMG CREATES GT WITH WILL.I.AM

The Flip is a one-off collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and American musician will.i.am. Based on the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door, the car was unveiled during the inaugural Formula One US Grand Prix in Miami, Florida, earlier this month. Notable differences include a more angular styling and rear-hinged doors.

PORSCHE BUYS STAKE IN US BATTERY START-UP

Porsche is acquiring shares in American start-up Group14 Technologies, which uses advanced silicon-carbon technology for lithium-ion batteries. As the lead investor, the carmaker is raising US$100 million (S$140 million) and leading a Series C funding round in which several companies are investing a total of US$400 million.

The company aims to make the next generation of battery cells more efficient than the lithium-ion batteries currently in use. The chemistry of the new cells relies on silicon as the anode material, which can significantly increase their power density.

A PORSCHE TO MAKE OTHERS GREEN WITH ENVY

Colour has always been a defining facet of Porsche ownership, but green in particular has the distinct honour of being a personal favourite of Ferry Porsche, the brand's late designer and chief executive.

The tradition carries on with his son, Mr Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of the company's supervisory board, who still orders his private cars in green.

A 911 Carrera S finished in Adventurine Green Metallic with racing stripes, with a two-tone Atacama Beige and Black interior, has just arrived in Singapore.

VW REVIVES DEFUNCT SCOUT OFF-ROAD BRAND

Volkswagen is reviving the defunct Scout off-road vehicle brand, with plans for a rugged electric sport utility vehicle and pickup model to capture market share in the United States, where the company has long struggled.

Europe's biggest carmaker, which already counts 10 automotive brands in its stable, plans to set up an independent company in the US this year to design and make the vehicles, reported Bloomberg.

The Scout brand will be an independent company within the VW group managed by a separate team "to align with the new group steering model", said chief financial officer Arno Antlitz in a statement.