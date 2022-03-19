Polestar showroom launches

Polestar's showroom, dubbed Polestar Space, is finally open. Located at 45 Leng Kee Road, the address offers sales, service and test-drives of the Polestar 2 electric fastback. It boasts a clean, minimalist exterior, which sets it apart from other showrooms in the premium motor belt.

Inside the 210 sq m facility which accommodates two cars, a neutral display of aluminium, stone and glass dominates. Art lightboxes - inspired by stained-glass windows - add a dash of colour.

Polestar performance components, such as Ohlins dampers and Akebono and Brembo brakes, are displayed on the wall. Digital displays stream music and images from the Polestar headquarters in Sweden.

Aston Martin's last V12 Vantage

Aston Martin has launched its final - and most powerful - V12 Vantage. Limited to 333 units globally (all have been spoken for), the new car boasts a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 making 700hp and 753Nm.

It hits 100kmh in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 320kmh. An aerodynamic package generates 204kg of downforce at top speed, with a wide body which adds 40mm to its track width.

Deliveries will begin in the next quarter of the year. Its successor, if one is built, will be electric.

New BMW 218i Active Tourer starts at $220,888

BMW's new 2-series mini multi-purpose vehicle has landed. The 218i Active Tourer is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine making 136hp and 230Nm of torque. It reaches 100kmh in nine seconds and a top speed of 214kmh.

BMW claims it has a fuel efficiency of 6.9 litres/100km. Prices start at $220,888.

Super SUV with 35-inch tyres

Prodrive has revealed the Hunter, a 608hp four-wheel-drive all-terrain vehicle. It is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 with 700Nm of torque, giving it an estimated 0 to 100kmh timing of under four seconds and a top speed of nearly 300kmh. That is, if its 35-inch off-road tyres are exchanged for more tarmac-friendly rubbers.

Kia offers plug-in hybrid Sportage

Kia's new plug-in hybrid Sportage offers nearly 70km of electric range, making zero-emission commutes possible if it is plugged in every day.

The car has 265hp and 350Nm of torque. But like the Suzuki Vitara, it is not known when it will arrive here, if at all.

Latest Ducati just a wee bit more powerful

The Panigale V4 SP2 is Ducati's new flagship sports bike. It promises excellent track-riding characteristics which make it less strenuous for all riders.

It boasts carbon-fibre rims, Brembo brakes, billet footpegs and a specific kit for track use. It delivers 215.5hp at 13,000rpm (1.5hp more than the Panigale V4 2021).

Information on Lotus' SUV leaked

IP Australia, the Australian government's department in charge of intellectual property, has accidentally leaked information about Lotus' new electric sport utility vehicle, codenamed Type 132. According to news portal news.com.au, the information was published last week, showing Lotus' first four-door to have a sleek low-slung profile.

The Straits Times understands the car will be unveiled on March 29 and available in right-hand-drive. That means it should be slated for Singapore too.

Big sexy Audi wagon with 700km range

The A6 Avant e-tron concept is Audi's next production-ready electric car. The sporty wagon measures 4.96m long, 1.96m wide and 1.44m tall, giving it a long-slung swept-back silhouette.

A closed single-frame grille and continuous strip of lights in the rear follow the styling language of all e-tron cars. It is built on an 800-volt platform, which allows the car to regain 300km of range after being plugged into a 270kW charger for just 10 minutes.

The electric Avant has a claimed range of 700km, which means a non-stop drive to Penang is possible with the family in tow.

Sipper of a Vitara

Suzuki has unveiled a hybrid Vitara sport utility vehicle with a 140-volt electric system paired with a 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine. It is available as a two-or four-wheel-drive, with the former offering a fuel efficiency of as low as 4.4 litres/100km.

Smartphone connectivity, rear-parking camera and navigation are standard fare across all variants. It is not known when the car will arrive here.