Fast Lane: Wild sports cars, electric multi-seaters and most powerful MG

Road-legal Ferraris with more than 1,000hp

Ferrari has unveiled its new special-limited series: the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Stradale Spider.

Based on the SF90 Stradale supercar, these are the first road-legal XX cars from Ferrari and will be offered to a select group of expert client drivers.

Ferrari says the SF90 XX Stradale and its convertible counterpart will “raise new heights in track and on-the-limit driving experiences”.

Boasting more than 1,000hp from a 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 and three electric motors, both cars hit 100kmh in 2.3 seconds, and a top speed of 319kmh.

Ferrari would not say how much the cars cost or how many cars are allocated for Singapore.

Tesla testing ‘Autopilot’ in Asia

American electric vehicle-maker Tesla will be testing its so-called Autopilot system in Taiwan and Thailand. In a LinkedIn post last week, the company said it was looking for test drivers to collect high quality data that will contribute to the improvement of its vehicles’ performance over a three-month period.

Tesla’s “Autopilot” program is essentially an advanced driver assistance system. It does not, as the name implies, allow the vehicle to drive autonomously. The system is being investigated by the United States authorities following a spate of fatal crashes.

Maserati’s lightweight track car