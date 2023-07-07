Fast Lane: Wild sports cars, electric multi-seaters and most powerful MG

Road-legal Ferraris with more than 1,000hp
Ferrari has unveiled its new special-limited series: the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Stradale Spider.
Based on the SF90 Stradale supercar, these are the first road-legal XX cars from Ferrari and will be offered to a select group of expert client drivers.
Ferrari says the SF90 XX Stradale and its convertible counterpart will “raise new heights in track and on-the-limit driving experiences”.
Boasting more than 1,000hp from a 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 and three electric motors, both cars hit 100kmh in 2.3 seconds, and a top speed of 319kmh.
Ferrari would not say how much the cars cost or how many cars are allocated for Singapore.
Tesla testing ‘Autopilot’ in Asia
American electric vehicle-maker Tesla will be testing its so-called Autopilot system in Taiwan and Thailand. In a LinkedIn post last week, the company said it was looking for test drivers to collect high quality data that will contribute to the improvement of its vehicles’ performance over a three-month period.
Tesla’s “Autopilot” program is essentially an advanced driver assistance system. It does not, as the name implies, allow the vehicle to drive autonomously. The system is being investigated by the United States authorities following a spate of fatal crashes.
Maserati’s lightweight track car
Maserati has unveiled a new track car, the GT2.
Based on its MC20 street-legal sports car, the GT2 has a carbon-fibre chassis, a 621hp rear-mounted twin-turbocharged twin-spark V6, a polycarbonate windscreen and side windows, a tall rear spoiler and slick racing tyres.
Its cockpit features a multi-function yoke steering wheel and a host of analogue switches.
ZF showcases new electric powertrain with concept car
German powertrain specialist ZF has revealed a concept electric sports car to showcase its new electric powertrain.
The ZF EVbeat concept is based on the electric Porsche Taycan. It is powered by an EVSys800 800-volt system, which features silicon carbide power electronics. It is said to produce 5,200Nm of torque, all channelled to the rear axle.
Continuous and peak power of its electric motor is 206kW and 275kW respectively. A compact reduction gearbox and ZF-patented Braided Winding technology of the electric motor result in space-saving.
Kia EV9 to debut at Singapore Motorshow 2024
The Kia EV9, the South Korean maker’s first electric multi-seater, is slated to arrive by year-end. It will be showcased at the Singapore Motorshow 2024 in January.
Measuring 5,010mm long, 1,980mm wide, 1,755mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,100mm (285mm longer than the Kia Sorento), the EV9 promises plenty of room.
It has 571 litres of stowage with all seats up, and up to 2,320 litres with the second and third rows collapsed.
The car has a claimed range of 541km, with its ultra-fast charging system enabling 239km to be topped up in 15 minutes. Hence, it is an ideal carriage for Malaysian road trips. It will even cater to picnics, as its electric system can power an electric grill or kettle.
BYD builds three plants in Brazil
Chinese electric carmaker BYD will build three plants in Bahia, Brazil. With an investment of more than 3 billion Brazilian real (S$830 million), BYD will manufacture chassis for electric buses and trucks, hybrid and electric cars (with an estimated capacity of 150,000 units a year initially), and process lithium and iron phosphate for its batteries.
Scheduled to start in the second half of 2024, the three factories – housed in one enormous complex in the city of Camacari – are expected to generate more than 5,000 jobs in the next several years.
Chinese multi-seat EV from $282,999
If you cannot wait for the Kia EV9, then consider the Maxus Mifa 9, a full-size electric multi-seater from China priced from $282,999.
At about 5.1m long, the multi-seater is slightly bigger than the popular Toyota Alphard, and is available now.
Made by Chinese automotive giant SAIC, the people-mover is powered by a 183kW motor running on a 90kWh CATL lithium-ion battery. It promises a range of 520km. A larger battery pack allowing a range of 650km is also planned.
Second- and third-row seats are mounted in an ascending incline (like in a cinema), which means all occupants get a view of the road ahead. An MG version will arrive shortly.
VW helps to offer feline therapy for half a year
Volkswagen Singapore has teamed up with cat cafe operator Wildflower Studio to offer cats to NTUC Health nursing homes to “provide comfort, support and enrichment for its residents”.
The first-of-its-kind programme in Singapore, named Purrs For Hearts, started in June and will run until December.
EVS1L-plated Ioniq 5 is BlueSG car
Hyundai Motor’s Singapore-assembled electric Ioniq 5 wearing the auctioned EVS1L number plate is part of the BlueSG car-sharing fleet. Said to be secured at around $68,000, the special number plate was auctioned by Hyundai Motor earlier in 2023.
The South Korean company, which has an assembly plant in Jurong that has yet to open, put up special number plates for its first 100 assembled-in-Singapore Ioniq 5 electric cars for auction to raise funds for charity.
Last V8-powered E-class at $912,488
Five units out of a limited run of 999 Mercedes-AMG E63S Final Edition have been allotted to Singapore. This top-of-the-line executive saloon from Stuttgart may not have a successor in the upcoming sixth-generation E-class as the marque embraces electrification and “sustainable mobility”.
Touted as the last V8-powered E-class, the E63S Final Edition has a 3,982cc 32-valve twin-turbocharged V8 making 612hp and 850Nm of torque. It sprints to 100kmh in 3.4 seconds and a restricted top speed of 250kmh. It is retailing at $912,488.
BMW X1 with 317hp
BMW has introduced a sizzling version of its smallest crossover.
The X1 M35i xDrive is powered by a new four-cylinder turbocharged engine making up to 317hp. It hits 100kmh in 5.4 seconds, and a restricted top speed of 250kmh. Its M-specific chassis includes intelligent all-wheel drive and optional compound brakes.
Like most high-performance BMW variants, it will not be imported to Singapore.
Merc CLE replaces C- and E-class two-doors
Mercedes-Benz has launched its new CLE Coupe, a two-door between the sizes of the C- and E-class.
At 4,850mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,428mm tall, it is Merc’s replacement for the C- and E-class coupes, and the largest coupe in the mid-size segment. Its boot is said to be able to accommodate up to three golf bags.
There is a choice of four-cylinder engines, and a top-of-the-line 3-litre straight-six in the all-wheel-drive CLE450.
The CLE Coupe should arrive next year, followed shortly by a Cabriolet version.