A mock-up of the €5.5 million (S$7.8 million) Bugatti Mistral – Bugatti’s last 8-litre 16-cylinder quad-turbo racer – arrived here last week for a private customer event.

Only 99 units of the mid-engined canvas-top convertible will be made and all have been snapped up. Wearnes Automotive, the Volkswagen Group-owned French brand’s agent for South-east Asia, has sold five units.