Fast Lane: Volvo's first electric SUV, buy a car with art and more

Hint of Volvo's first electric SUV

The Volvo Concept Recharge is a glimpse of the Swedish marque's first sport utility vehicle built on a completely new electric-only platform.

By removing the engine and replacing it with a battery pack under a flat floor, designers have been able to offer a car with a longer wheelbase and larger wheels.

The result is more interior space, including a large storage area between the front seats (where the transmission gate usually is).

The car also benefits from a lower roofline and bonnet, resulting in better aerodynamics which, in turn, improves range.

Porsche's record-setting Cayenne variant



Porsche's new Cayenne Turbo GT could be the most dynamic Cayenne ever.

PHOTO: PORSCHE



Porsche's new Cayenne Turbo GT could be the most dynamic Cayenne ever.

With 640hp and 850Nm from its 4-litre biturbo V8, it has 90hp and 80Nm more than the Cayenne Turbo Coupe. The GT hits 100kmh in 3.3 seconds (0.6 seconds quicker than the Cayenne Turbo Coupe) and attains a top speed of 300kmh (an increase of 14kmh).

The powertrain and chassis are also tuned for track performance, with the ground clearance narrowed by 17mm. This has been proven by Porsche test driver Lars Kern, who lapped the 20.832km Nurburgring Nordschleife with the car in seven minutes and 38.9 seconds, setting a new SUV record.

Kona Hybrid, Electric updated

Hyundai's facelifted Kona Hybrid and Kona Electric are here.

Besides cosmetic tweaks which help retain the cars' street presence, extra cargo space and rear legroom have been realised.

Amenities have also been enhanced, with upgrades in connectivity, safety and convenience features. The Hybrid is $114,999, while the Electric is $140,888, both with COE.

3D-printed VW, anyone?



Volkswagen's new Multivan will replace its Caravelle multi-purpose vehicle.

PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN



Volkswagen is pressing ahead with the use of 3D printers in car production.

For the first time, a new process known as binder jetting is being used to manufacture components at the company's main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

While conventional 3D printing uses a laser to build a component layer by layer from metallic powder, the binder-jetting process uses an adhesive. The resulting metallic component is then heated and shaped. Using the binder-jetting component reduces costs and increases productivity - for example, the components weigh only half as much as those made from sheet steel.

Volkswagen is the only car maker using this 3D printing technology in the production process.VW Multivan with plug-in hybrid system

Volkswagen's new Multivan will replace its Caravelle multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

It will be offered with plug-in hybrid option for the first time, and a flexible interior with lightweight seats. It features more than 34 driver-assist systems for safety and convenience.

In the base version, the Multivan offers 469 litres of luggage space behind the third row. The Multivan eHybrid combines a 1.4-litre 150hp turbo engine with an 85kW electric motor to produce a combined power output of 218hp. It has a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The MPV is also available with a 1.5-litre 136hp and 2-litre 204hp engine.

Buy a car with art

Polestar, an electrified performance brand spun off from Volvo Cars, will accept artwork as payment for its Polestar 1 model. Artists and art collectors are now able to buy the €155,000 (S$247,400) Polestar 1 with art - a world-first initiative.

Aston Martin's mad 1,000hp track car



Aston Martin's Valkyrie AMR Pro takes the hypercar genre to new extremes. PHOTO: ASTON MARTIN



Aston Martin's Valkyrie AMR Pro takes the hypercar genre to new extremes. Its design is inspired by the Valkyrie Le Mans racer concept, with changes engineered to enable the car to lap the 24H Le Mans circuit in three minutes and 20 seconds.

It has a longer wheelbase, a wide track chassis and a unique aerodynamic package. Powering the insane car is a 1,000hp V12. Deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter. Only 40 cars will be available, all in left-hand drive.

Ducati foldable magnesium e-bike



Ducati has unveiled the MG-20, its first folding electric bicycle with magnesium parts.

PHOTO: DUCATI



Ducati has unveiled the MG-20, its first folding electric bicycle with magnesium parts.

Developed under licence by MT Distribution, the MG-20's frame, forks and rims are made of magnesium, a material that ensures lightness and solidity. Its 250w rear motor is capable of recognising road conditions and provides the appropriate level of assistance depending on the riding mode selected.

Its Samsung battery is integrated into the frame and can be pulled out for more convenient charging.

A full charge has a range of 50km, at a maximum speed of 25kmh.