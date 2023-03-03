Fast Lane: Volvo tops electric truck sales, lithium prices set to soar

A new 4.4-litre V8 engine marks the debut of 48-volt mild hybrid technology in BMW’s X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition models.

The new engine delivers 625hp and 750Nm of torque, and both cars come with more driver assistance systems, including Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant Professional.

Both also boast Adaptive M suspension Professional and M xDrive all-wheel-drive system with rear active differential. They hit 100kmh in 3.9 seconds and a regulated top speed of 248kmh.

Wearnes in charity drive to help needy families with food essentials

Multi-franchise motor group Wearnes Automotive is hosting this year’s Heart on Wheels, a food charity drive.

In partnership with the 20-year-old home-grown Food From The Heart charity, it hopes to collect 25,000 food items in its latest campaign to help needy families cope with the spike in food prices.

Donors can drop off food items at 45 Leng Kee Road on March 4 and 5. Preferred items include rice (2kg and 5kg); cooking oil (1-litre); instant noodles; canned food (sardines, tuna, curry chicken and soup); coffee, tea and Milo in sachets; oats; cereal; biscuits and bread spreads.

You can also order food items and have them delivered to the venue between 9am and 6pm.

Cash donations can also be made through Giving.sg, where they will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Tote Board.

Audi unveils final edition of TT after 25 years