Fast Lane: Toyota unveils electric Hilux truck, VW Singapore head retires

Toyota marks 60th year in Thailand with two truck concepts

Toyota Motor president Akio Toyoda unveiled two new concept trucks in Bangkok on Wednesday, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Japanese marque’s operations in Thailand.

The first is the IMV 0 low-cost, a Lego-like modular truck where buyers can customise and switch among different cargo-bed configurations. It is expected to be launched in Thailand in about a year’s time.

The second truck – the full-electric Hilux Revo BEV (battery electric vehicle) – is still in early development.

No further details are available, including whether they will eventually come to Singapore.

Longer range for Opel Mokka-e