Fast Lane: Toyota Corolla crossover to arrive in 2022, Aston Martin makes its most powerful convertible

Corolla crossover poised to arrive next year

Since its debut in November 1966, the Toyota Corolla has garnered sales of 50 million units, making it the most successful Toyota and possibly the world's best-selling car model ever.

But its popularity may soon wane as consumers gravitate increasingly towards sport utility vehicle-style products. Toyota has responded by announcing a new compact crossover. The Corolla Cross, about the size of a Toyota CH-R, made its debut in Thailand in July last year and could land in Singapore next June.

Next, Toyota may consider making a hydrogen-engined Corolla. The company's president, Mr Akio Toyoda, drove a hydrogen-powered Corolla Sport in 24-hour endurance races in May and August this year.

The Rookie Racing Corolla Sport has a 1.6-litre three-cylinder which runs on hydrogen gas instead of petrol. It emits water vapour and a negligible amount of CO2.

New Nissan Z set to debut with a bang



Nissan Z. PHOTO: NISSAN



Nissan's new and highly anticipated Z sportscar will go on sale in the United States in the spring of 2022.It has a 3-litre, 400hp twin-turbo V6 paired with a six-speed manual.

Nissan says it will offer electrified options in all its models by the early 2030s - which means Singapore agent Tan Chong Motor, which has pledged to sell only electrified models from 2022, is unlikely to get the Z until the 2030s.

50 Ioniq 5 electric cars snapped up

Hyundai agent Komoco has sold its initial shipment of 50 Ioniq 5 electric cars. Two variants of the latest South Korean electric car were available - a 225kW all-wheel drive (AWD) priced at $168,888 and a 160kW rear-wheel drive (RWD) at $138,888.

The figure far exceeds Hyundai's electric vehicle (EV) sales in the first seven months and is more than half of what best-selling EV brand MG chalked up in the same period.

This first spurt of the Ioniq 5, which hits 100kmh in 5.2 seconds (AWD) and 7.4 seconds (RWD) respectively, also rivals the January to July sales of BMW electrified models (including plug-in hybrids). BMW sold about 50 of such cars (120 per cent more than what it sold during the same period last year), with half being full electric cars. Of the latter, the new iX3 accounted for the bulk.

Ford's latest and possibly last GT roars with 660hp



Ford GT Heritage Edition. PHOTO: FORD



Entering the final year of production, the 2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition pays homage to the 1964 Ford GT prototypes that led to the US' only Le Mans-winning supercar.

It is a modern interpretation of the original and is available to order for "approved Ford GT customers". Production is scheduled to begin next January, with no car planned for Singapore. It is powered by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 with 660hp and 746Nm.

Fuel-cell X5 to roll out late-2022



Fuel cell-powered iX5 Hydrogen. PHOTO: ASTON MARTIN



BMW will roll out a limited number of its fuel cell-powered iX5 Hydrogen from late next year. The fuel-cell system delivers an electrical output of up to 125kW, with water vapour as the only emission.

Its electric motor is from BMW's fifth-generation eDrive technology also found in the BMW iX - the lithium-ion version of the X5 SUV.

The iX5 Hydrogen also has a small lithum-ion battery pack. Recuperated energy is stored in this battery, to be called upon for sporty driving. Combined, the two power sources generate 275kW.

The hydrogen is stored in two 700-bar tanks made of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic, which together hold almost 6kg of hydrogen. Refilling takes three to four minutes.

Based on the energy density of hydrogen and the efficiency of the car's battery-hybrid system, the iX5 should have a range of about 400km between refills. Aston Martin's most powerful convertible

The Valkyrie Spider is the most extreme open-top Aston Martin to date. With a removable roof panel, the convertible will be delivered from the second half of next year. Only 85 units will be made.

While the car will share the Valkyrie's 1,155hp hybrid V12 powertrain, the Valkyrie Spider has a revised carbon-fibre structure, as well as tweaks to its active aerodynamic and active chassis systems.

A more special Flying Spur



Bentley's Flying Spur Mulliner. PHOTO: BENTLEY



Bentley's Flying Spur Mulliner is an even more exquisite iteration of the Flying Spur. It features a Double Diamond front grille, unique 22-inch wheels and elegant Mulliner detailing. Inside, it has a three-tone handcrafted interior with diamond-milled finish centre console.

The car comes in three drivetrain choices - a new V6 hybrid, a V8 and a W12. The 6-litre twin-turbocharged W12 hits 100kmh in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 333kmh.