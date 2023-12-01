Fast Lane: Tesla Cybertruck delivery starts, S’pore logistics firm studies hydrogen use with Hyundai

Controversial Cybertruck to finally hit the road, far costlier than expected

Tesla’s long-delayed Cybertruck will be priced starting at US$60,990 (S$81,450), or around the cost of a BMW i5, and more than 50 per cent higher than what Tesla chief Elon Musk had touted in 2019, Reuters reported.

The truck, made of shiny stainless steel and shaped into flat planes, and powered by three motors, clocks 0-100kmh in under three seconds. Its body material and unconventional styling have added complexity and costs to production, and threatens to alienate traditional pickup truck buyers who focus on utility, experts say.

But Mr Musk, who has priced the vehicle’s three variants between US$60,990 and US$99,990, said on Nov 30 at a ceremony in Austin, Texas, to deliver the first dozen trucks to customers, that the Cybertruck has “more utility than a truck” and is “faster than a sports car”.

The truck, which weighs more than three tonnes, is said to have garnered one million orders. It is not slated to be exported to markets outside the United States.

