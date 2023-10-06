Fast Lane: Smallest Lexus, Prius for private hire, tiny Suzuki e-wagon

The LBX, Lexus’ smallest model yet, is slated to appear at the Singapore Motorshow in January 2024.

The hybrid subcompact shares a platform with the popular Toyota Yaris Cross.

The front-wheel-drive LBX has a combined output of 134hp and its engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission. It measures 4,190mm long, 1,825mm wide and 1,545mm tall, with a 2,580mm wheelbase. Unlike any previous Lexus model, it sports a grille.

Volkswagen’s oldest plant to roll out more electric models

Volkswagen’s historic plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, will produce a second electric model after the ID3 compact hatch.

Starting in 2026, a subcompact crossover will be rolled out. And from 2025, the successor of the Tiguan Allspace will be launched.

The plant will make electric models on a new scalable system platform, including the new electric Golf.

Volkswagen’s so-called “Trinity Project”, an electric saloon promising high range, extremely short charging times and revolutionary production, will be made at its Zwickau plant instead.

Latest Prius not for retail sale