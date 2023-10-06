Fast Lane: Smallest Lexus, Prius for private hire, tiny Suzuki e-wagon

Electric Peugeot with 522km claimed range
Peugeot’s next compact electric fastback crossover is the e-3008. The car is due to arrive here in the second half of 2024. Measuring 4,542mm long, it is a tad smaller than the Audi Q4 e-tron.
The e-3008 packs 200hp and promises a range of up to 522km. Peugeot says charging its battery from 20 to 80 per cent takes only 30 minutes with a DC fast charger. The 3008 range will include a plug-in-hybrid petrol variant.
Lexus LBX to debut in January 2024
The LBX, Lexus’ smallest model yet, is slated to appear at the Singapore Motorshow in January 2024.
The hybrid subcompact shares a platform with the popular Toyota Yaris Cross.
The front-wheel-drive LBX has a combined output of 134hp and its engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission. It measures 4,190mm long, 1,825mm wide and 1,545mm tall, with a 2,580mm wheelbase. Unlike any previous Lexus model, it sports a grille.
Volkswagen’s oldest plant to roll out more electric models
Volkswagen’s historic plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, will produce a second electric model after the ID3 compact hatch.
Starting in 2026, a subcompact crossover will be rolled out. And from 2025, the successor of the Tiguan Allspace will be launched.
The plant will make electric models on a new scalable system platform, including the new electric Golf.
Volkswagen’s so-called “Trinity Project”, an electric saloon promising high range, extremely short charging times and revolutionary production, will be made at its Zwickau plant instead.
Latest Prius not for retail sale
Toyota’s new Prius has landed, but authorised agent Borneo Motors has no immediate plans to release it for retail sales.
Instead, the fifth-generation Prius, like its predecessor, is targeted at fleet operators such as private-hire firms and taxi companies.
Singapore’s largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro has, for instance, bought more than 100 units.
The sleekest Prius since the benchmark hybrid was introduced in 1997, it looks more like a performance car than an eco vehicle. Parallel importers, however, are selling it to retail buyers, starting at around $208,000.
Another wild concept from Nissan
Continuing its flight of fancy, Nissan has unveiled the Hyper Urban concept, an electric car with four scissor doors and an innovative cabin.
Its instrument panel can be customised according to the owner’s mood. In addition, the front seats can collapse and fold into the back seats, creating a sofa-like, private relaxing space.
The Hyper Urban concept comes hot on the heels of the Nissan Concept 20-23, a sporty three-door electric hatchback.
British company promises world’s cheapest fuel cell stack
Bramble Energy from Britain has revealed what it claims to be a game-changing US$100 (S$137) per kilowatt fuel cell stack. This is 10 times less expensive than existing fuel cell stacks and the world’s cheapest to date.
The company says its ground-breaking printed circuit board fuel cell eliminates the need for capital investments, while its digitally tooled design allows customers to control their own supply chain.
Fun, practical e-wagon for city dwellers
Suzuki will unveil its eWX mini electric wagon at the Tokyo Mobility Show (previously Tokyo Motor Show) later in October. The fun, practical and futuristic mini wagon “expresses a buddy-like presence”, with a design that has a “friendly character”.
The eWX measures 3,395mm long, 1,475mm wide and 1,620mm tall. With a promised range of 230km, it is targeted at urban users.