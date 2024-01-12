Fast Lane: Singapore’s first car-racing film, Dakar Rally kicks off, new Nio ET9 unveiled

Singapore car-themed feature film

Touted as Singapore’s first car-racing movie, Oversteer was shot in Singapore and Malaysia by Singaporean director Derrick Lui, who conceptualised the story in 2004.

This is the second local feature film directed by Lui. His debut feature film 1400, a romantic drama, won a number of awards, including best feature film at indie film festivals in Sydney and Los Angeles in 2015.

In a telephone interview with The Straits Times on Jan 10, Lui, 47, said the major car scenes were shot in Malaysia.

The locations include Bukit Bintang, an area that is home to one of the busiest roads in Kuala Lumpur, and Bukit Tinggi in Pahang, about 50km farther north, where a crucial drifting scene was shot.

The shoot concluded in 2018, but the film was then stuck in post-production.

Lui declined to say how much the film cost to make.

Oversteer stars actors Aiden Tan, Jannassa Neo Jia Ling and Hanrey Low.

Lui said no computer-generated imagery was used, so all the close-up drifting shots were done in real life.

He added: “This is a movie that is made with real sweat, blood and sacrifices. Hopefully, people will come and support us.”

Cars featured in the film include the Nissan Silvia (S13), the Audi R8, the Lotus Exige S, the Porsche 911 (997), the Honda Civic Type R (EK9) and the Honda Integra Type R (DC5).

The first public screening will be held at Golden Village VivoCity on Jan 31. Go to str.sg/7KtQ for updates.

