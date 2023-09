Toyota agent Borneo Motors has launched the new Vellfire Hybrid multi-seat limousine, equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine assisted by an electric motor.

Visually more opulent than its predecessor, the new car boasts twin panoramic glass roofs which are individually controlled, motorised window shades, massage function and detachable remote controls for second-row seats, and a 14-inch infotainment screen.