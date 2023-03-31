Fast Lane: Singapore-assembled Ioniq 5 from $189,800, first 2-litre Grand Cherokee

Most efficient Jeep flagship lands

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee has landed here, equipped with a 2-litre engine for the first time.

The fifth-generation Jeep flagship packs 268hp and 400Nm of torque from its turbocharged downsized power plant, which sends the full-sized all-wheel-drive sport utility vehicle to 100kmh in 8.2 seconds. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 9.7 litres/100km – the lowest among all Grand Cherokees.

Priced at $372,888, the car is equipped with premium features such as dual-tone upholstery, adaptive cruise control and active noise control. It is retailed by Capella Auto, a Komoco group company previously known as Chrysler Jeep Automotive of Singapore.

Singapore-assembled Hyundai Ioniq 5 available in four variants

Hyundai Motor’s Singapore-assembled Ioniq 5 is now open for retail sales. It is available in four versions.

A rear-wheel-drive standard range Exclusive Trim ($189,800) and rear-wheel-drive standard range Prestige Trim ($199,800) are Category A COE cars each with a 58kWh battery; while a rear-wheel-drive long range Prestige Trim ($226,800) and all-wheel-drive Inspiration Trim ($266,800) are Category B cars each with a 77kWh battery.

Standard-issue equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, with the Inspiration Trim car equipped with 20-inch alloys.

All cars feature leather-wrapped steering wheels with quick access button, and seats are covered in “eco-processed leather”. On selected trims, vehicle-to-load enables drivers to use the Ioniq 5’s battery to power or charge electric devices easily, with a three-pin socket under the middle-row seat.

The all-wheel-drive car hits 100kmh in 5.1 seconds and has a claimed range of 454km. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter.

First plug-in hybrid Lambo revealed