Fast Lane: Singapore-assembled Ioniq 5 from $189,800, first 2-litre Grand Cherokee

Most efficient Jeep flagship lands
The new Jeep Grand Cherokee has landed here, equipped with a 2-litre engine for the first time.
The fifth-generation Jeep flagship packs 268hp and 400Nm of torque from its turbocharged downsized power plant, which sends the full-sized all-wheel-drive sport utility vehicle to 100kmh in 8.2 seconds. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 9.7 litres/100km – the lowest among all Grand Cherokees.
Priced at $372,888, the car is equipped with premium features such as dual-tone upholstery, adaptive cruise control and active noise control. It is retailed by Capella Auto, a Komoco group company previously known as Chrysler Jeep Automotive of Singapore.
Singapore-assembled Hyundai Ioniq 5 available in four variants
Hyundai Motor’s Singapore-assembled Ioniq 5 is now open for retail sales. It is available in four versions.
A rear-wheel-drive standard range Exclusive Trim ($189,800) and rear-wheel-drive standard range Prestige Trim ($199,800) are Category A COE cars each with a 58kWh battery; while a rear-wheel-drive long range Prestige Trim ($226,800) and all-wheel-drive Inspiration Trim ($266,800) are Category B cars each with a 77kWh battery.
Standard-issue equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, with the Inspiration Trim car equipped with 20-inch alloys.
All cars feature leather-wrapped steering wheels with quick access button, and seats are covered in “eco-processed leather”. On selected trims, vehicle-to-load enables drivers to use the Ioniq 5’s battery to power or charge electric devices easily, with a three-pin socket under the middle-row seat.
The all-wheel-drive car hits 100kmh in 5.1 seconds and has a claimed range of 454km. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter.
First plug-in hybrid Lambo revealed
Behold the Lamborghini Revuelto, the brand’s first plug-in hybrid.
Packing 1,015hp from a naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with three electric motors (two front and one rear) and an eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox, the all-wheel-drive supercar has up to 13 drive modes. One mode is full-electric, offering a noiseless commute alien to Lamborghini till now.
The unveiling of the Revuelto coincides with Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary. The motors are powered by a lithium-ion battery pack, which can be recharged via an external power source. The car promises a 0-100kmh sprint in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 348kmh.
Ford Electric Explorer with assisted lane-changing
The Ford Electric Explorer offers as much utility as its combustion-engined forebears.
It boasts a 450-litre boot, a battery which can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes, an infotainment system with a 14.6-inch movable screen, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance.
The cabin features a private locker and 17-litre central console, which can accommodate larger items such as laptops. Among the driving aids is assistant lane change, which many Singapore drivers will no doubt benefit from.
Just-in-time manufacturing may be on the wane
Supply chain disruption and rising material costs are causing the global automotive industry to re-evaluate lean manufacturing principles, according to a survey commissioned by industrial robot-maker ABB Robotics.
Shifting from “just in time” to “just in case” strategies, manufacturers are holding more stock to protect against unplanned disruptions.
Produced in partnership with leading industry publication Automotive Manufacturing Solutions, the survey was completed by a mix of global industry experts from vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and engineering.
About 62 per cent of the respondents cited ongoing supply chain concerns when asked to select their top three challenges to automotive manufacturing, while 41 per cent cited the impact of material and component price increases, and 31 per cent pointed to growing labour costs and shortages.
The survey also revealed how manufacturers were turning to increased stock-holding and bulk material purchasing to limit their exposure to disruption.
Another Polestar 2
Polestar has created a second limited-edition version of Polestar 2 – the BST edition 230. Featuring chassis modifications for sportier driving, the car packs 350kW and 680Nm of torque.
All the chassis upgrades that were first implemented on the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270 remain available, including lowered ride height (minus 25mm), Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, 20 per cent stiffer springs and black 21-inch alloy wheels. A total of 230 units will be produced, with deliveries expected to start from the third quarter.
Exhaust filters ineffective against ultrafine particles: study
A University of Birmingham study has found that vehicle exhaust filters do not remove ultra-fine pollutants.
Airborne particles from vehicle emissions are a major contributor to air pollution levels. Exhaust filters designed to mitigate this pollution have been a legal requirement in new cars since 2011, and in heavy-duty vehicles since 2013.
But the study showed that they are less effective at removing smaller liquid particles.
The research team used data collected from a monitoring station in Marylebone Road in London.
Air quality sampling at this site has produced the most comprehensive long-term dataset in the world, containing data for particle mass and quantity dating back to 2010.
The data showed a steep decline in larger particles. But the number of ultra-fine particles (smaller than 100 nanometres) fell by only 26 per cent.
The smallest group of particles, measuring less than 30 nanometres, did not reduce at all, giving a clear indication that filters are not effective against these types of particle.
Electric Fisker with 707km range
Fisker’s all-electric Ocean Extreme has achieved a range of up to 707km, exceeding previous estimates. The new model is expected to be delivered to customers in Europe by late April. The 550hp all-wheel-drive sport utility vehicle has a claimed century sprint of under four seconds and a starting price of US$68,999 (about S$92,000 before taxes).