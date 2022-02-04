Fast Lane: Rolls-Royce unveils Phantom Orchid for S'pore, Mercedes-Maybach debuts here with 2 models

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 at close to $1m

Mercedes-Maybach has made its official debut here with two models - the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 and the Mercedes-Maybach S-class S580.

The latter boasts a wheelbase which is 18cm longer than the long-wheelbase version of the Mercedes S-class, and a lighting system consisting of 253 LEDs. It also has active noise suppression, making its luxurious interior even quieter. It is available with a 4-litre V8 or 6-litre V12 engine.

The GLS is available only as a 4-litre V8 GLS600. It boasts a very flat accelerator curve in chauffeur mode, a gearbox tuned for fewer shifts for extra smoothness and the ability to move off in second gear. It has no stop-start function.

The V8-powered S580 costs $822,888, while the GLS600 is $910,888.

Alpine to build electric crossover in Normandy