Fast Lane: Rolls-Royce unveils Phantom Orchid for S'pore, Mercedes-Maybach debuts here with 2 models

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 at close to $1m
Mercedes-Maybach has made its official debut here with two models - the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 and the Mercedes-Maybach S-class S580.
The latter boasts a wheelbase which is 18cm longer than the long-wheelbase version of the Mercedes S-class, and a lighting system consisting of 253 LEDs. It also has active noise suppression, making its luxurious interior even quieter. It is available with a 4-litre V8 or 6-litre V12 engine.
The GLS is available only as a 4-litre V8 GLS600. It boasts a very flat accelerator curve in chauffeur mode, a gearbox tuned for fewer shifts for extra smoothness and the ability to move off in second gear. It has no stop-start function.
The V8-powered S580 costs $822,888, while the GLS600 is $910,888.
Alpine to build electric crossover in Normandy
French sports car brand Alpine aims to roll out three electric models by 2026 - a compact car, a crossover named GT X-Over and a new version of the A110.
The GT X-Over will be made at Alpine's historic plant in Dieppe, on the Normandy coast in northern France.
The crossover will be built on the latest CMF-EV platform and promises "features and equipment like no other on the segment". It will become the first all-electric vehicle to be made in Normandy.
Kia Sorento Hybrid promises range of 1,000km
Cycle & Carriage Kia has launched the new Kia Sorento Hybrid. Equipped with a turbocharged 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain with a six-speed autobox, the seven-seater family sport utility vehicle promises a blend of efficiency and performance.
The engine and electric motor churn out 230hp and 350Nm. The car has a stated fuel consumption of about 5.4 litres/100km and a range of more than 1,000km on a full tank.
Gordon Murray's new V12 two-seater weighs less than 1,000kg
Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled its new T33 supercar. With a limited production of 100 units and a price tag of £1.37 million (S$2.5 million before taxes and certificate of entitlement), it is due for delivery from early 2024.
The two-seater V12 supercar will be homologated worldwide, which means it should be ready for export to Singapore as well.
It is powered by a specially reconfigured version of a Cosworth V12 engine and built on a newly developed carbon and aluminium architecture. It weighs less than 1,000kg and will rev up to 12,000rpm.
Daimler renamed Mercedes-Benz Group
Daimler Ag has been renamed Mercedes-Benz Group Ag - nearly a year after the spin-off of its truck and bus division was announced - in a move its management hopes will unlock shareholder value for the premium carmaker.
Reuters reported that the change is the latest in a string of structural reshuffles for the carmaker that began life as Daimler-Benz Ag in 1926. The Mercedes brand, named after the daughter of an automobile entrepreneur, was officially adopted by Daimler Ag in 1902.
Mercedes-Benz shares, at their highest levels in November 2021 since 2015, reached €74.25 (S$113) on the day of the split, but have trended slightly lower since to trade at €71.15.
Rolls-Royce's floral creation for Singapore
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Singapore has unveiled a unique Phantom Orchid. Created in collaboration with artist Helen Amy Murray, the car was designed for a buyer in Singapore.
Taking more than two years to complete, it features, among other things, handwoven silk artwork behind a glass that runs across the length of the car's fascia.
The Phantom Orchid follows another special car commissioned for Singapore - the Ghost SG50, which marked the Republic's 50th birthday in 2015.
Nissan's next Micra to be electric
Nissan's Micra successor will be built on the new CMF B-EV Alliance platform in Renault's plant in France. The battery-powered compact adds to the portfolio of Nissan vehicles manufactured by Renault in the country, including the new Nissan Townstar small electric van.
DHL adds six electric Citroen vans to fleet
Multi-franchise motor group Cycle & Carriage Singapore has delivered six Citroen e-Dispatch electric vans to logistics giant DHL's fleet in Singapore. DHL Express aims to be a zero-emission group by 2050.
New Citroen C4 arrives
Citroen's new C4 has landed. First introduced in 2013 as a family-friendly hatchback, the C4 range has evolved to include various body forms to meet the changing needs of drivers.
The new C4 features "a disruptive silhouette that is sculpted to challenge innovation and shaped to reinvent the driving experience".
The high-sitting hatch is powered by a 1,199cc petrol direct injection engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It has a top speed of 210kmh and a 0 to 100km timing of 10.4 seconds. It also boasts a fuel economy of 4.7 litres/100km.