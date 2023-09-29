Fast Lane: Rolls-Royce agent wins award; Mercedes GLC Coupe lands in Singapore

Electric Nissan concept with scissor doors
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nissan Design Europe, the London-based studio has unveiled a sporty urban electric concept called Nissan Concept 20-23. The three-door hatchback features extreme aerodynamic addenda front and rear, with deep skirts which direct airflow away from the front of the car, through apertures to cool the brakes and out through vents just behind the front wheels.
The nose of the car consists of a flat plane, distinctive LED headlights and turn signals. The car has two scissor doors, which hinge upwards from the base of the A-pillars. A brace bar runs across the door openings covered in foam padding to protect elbows, requiring the driver and passenger to step over it to reach their seats.
Two deep bucket seats offer tight support, but not at the expense of comfort. Once in position, the driver is greeted by a long extended steering column, which culminates in a rectangular multi-function steering wheel with paddles to modulate performance.
Rolls-Royce dealer in Singapore named best in region
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Singapore has been named regional dealer of the year for the Asia-Pacific region by carmaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
The dealership, part of the multi-franchise Eurokars group owned by entrepreneur Karsono Kwee, beat 21 other dealers to clinch the 2022 title.
The win coincides with the 20th anniversary of the company’s partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
It also coincides with Eurokars moving out of its Sungei Kadut facility after 25 years. The group is moving to its new multi-storey complex at 11 Kung Chong Road, which will be officially opened in mid-December.
Bigger, sharper Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda has released sketches of its new Kodiaq sport utility vehicle (SUV), a week ahead of its official launch. Among the highlights are a sculptural front end, distinctive squared-off wheel arches, wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches, a solid rear bumper and second-generation LED Matrix headlights featuring crystalline design elements.
The new car is bigger, promising even more interior space. The new Kodiaq is expected to arrive in Singapore in the second half of 2024.
Audi refines Q4 e-tron
Audi has updated its Q4 e-tron electric crossover with a newly tuned suspension, improved efficiency, characteristic sound and enhanced equipment like driving aids.
The charging capacity has also been raised. The car will have a battery with 77kWh of net energy (82kWh gross). Charging from 10 to 80 per cent can be accomplished in under half an hour with a high-powered charger.
The twin-motor models now achieve a maximum DC charging power of 175kW, and the rear-wheel-drive models a maximum of 135kW. A battery-protection function automatically limits the charge level to 80 per cent to preserve battery life. The Q4 e-tron is due in Singapore in the second quarter of 2024.
Mercedes GLC Coupe with 1,020Nm of torque
The Mercedes-Benz GLC 63S E Performance Coupe is the brand’s first performance hybrid SUV-coupe. The plug-in hybrid has a 680hp system output and comes with an extensive equipment list, including rear-axle steering, all-wheel drive, nine-speed automatic transmission with wet starting clutch and adaptive suspension.
With up to 1,020Nm of torque on tap, its engine is the most powerful series-produced four-cylinder in the world. Acceleration from a standstill to 100kmh takes place in 3.5 seconds. The propulsion ends only at an electronically limited speed of 275kmh.
In Singapore, Mercedes-Benz will be unveiling the new GLC Coupe at a roadshow in VivoCity from Saturday to Oct 8. The two variants – the GLC300 Coupe AMG Line and the GLC300e Coupe AMG Line – are both all-wheel drive. Prices start at $440,888 with COE.
Classic Mercedes gets electric drivetrain
Four-year-old conversion start-up Everrati Automotive has unveiled a zero-emission Mercedes-Benz SL W113 Pagoda.
Meticulously restored by Mercedes-Benz specialists Hilton & Moss and repowered with an electric powertrain designed, developed and manufactured in-house by Everrati, the electrified classic is touted as “the world’s ultimate open-top, two-seater zero-emission luxury grand tourer”.