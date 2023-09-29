Fast Lane: Rolls-Royce agent wins award; Mercedes GLC Coupe lands in Singapore

Electric Nissan concept with scissor doors

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nissan Design Europe, the London-based studio has unveiled a sporty urban electric concept called Nissan Concept 20-23. The three-door hatchback features extreme aerodynamic addenda front and rear, with deep skirts which direct airflow away from the front of the car, through apertures to cool the brakes and out through vents just behind the front wheels.

The nose of the car consists of a flat plane, distinctive LED headlights and turn signals. The car has two scissor doors, which hinge upwards from the base of the A-pillars. A brace bar runs across the door openings covered in foam padding to protect elbows, requiring the driver and passenger to step over it to reach their seats.

Two deep bucket seats offer tight support, but not at the expense of comfort. Once in position, the driver is greeted by a long extended steering column, which culminates in a rectangular multi-function steering wheel with paddles to modulate performance.

Rolls-Royce dealer in Singapore named best in region

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Singapore has been named regional dealer of the year for the Asia-Pacific region by carmaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The dealership, part of the multi-franchise Eurokars group owned by entrepreneur Karsono Kwee, beat 21 other dealers to clinch the 2022 title.

The win coincides with the 20th anniversary of the company’s partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

It also coincides with Eurokars moving out of its Sungei Kadut facility after 25 years. The group is moving to its new multi-storey complex at 11 Kung Chong Road, which will be officially opened in mid-December.

Bigger, sharper Skoda Kodiaq