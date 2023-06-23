Fast Lane: Retro modern Merc, beefier Polestar 2 due here next quarter

Merc sports car with self-driving mode

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off a futuristic concept sports car with a hint of retro styling.

The Vision One-Eleven electric car is powered by an “extremely powerful and highly efficient” axial-flux motor developed by motor specialist Yasa. The British company has been a fully owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz since July 2021.

The vehicle is said to have the first sports car interior with a lounge concept.

In Race mode with the backrest upright and the compact driver-oriented touchscreen, the interior becomes that of a minimalist driving machine.

Conversely, in Lounge mode, the seats are fully integrated into the interior sculpture, which merges sills, the centre tunnel and luggage compartment into a single unit.

Skoda working on car offering peer-to-peer hire

Volkswagen-owned Czech carmaker Skoda has launched a technology centre focused on the development and deployment of digital and smart services.

Skoda X will look to deliver products across all its models, including the electric Enyaq iV. The first services being tested include peer-to-peer car hire, which enables private owners the ability to offer their vehicles as rental cars for other individuals, enabling car-sharing for people who do not want to own a vehicle full time.

The innovation hub, based in Prague, is also working on a new energy storage facility made of repurposed battery models, to create standalone charging stations for electric vehicles.

New VW Tiguan arriving first quarter of 2024

The interior of Volkswagen’s next Tiguan sport utility vehicle (SUV) comes with a new instrument panel and a 15-inch infotainment screen.

Functions such as navigation, music and climate control can be customised for quick access. The centre console houses a Driving Experience Control. A rotary control with its own mini-screen can be used to control drive mode, radio volume and ambient lighting colours.

Higher quality materials, new seats and effective noise insulation are also part of the package. Like on Volkswagen ID models, the gear shift is now on the right of the steering wheel. The car is due here in the first quarter of 2024.

Bigger, glitzier Merc wagon