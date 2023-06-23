Fast Lane: Retro modern Merc, beefier Polestar 2 due here next quarter

Merc sports car with self-driving mode
Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off a futuristic concept sports car with a hint of retro styling.
The Vision One-Eleven electric car is powered by an “extremely powerful and highly efficient” axial-flux motor developed by motor specialist Yasa. The British company has been a fully owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz since July 2021.
The vehicle is said to have the first sports car interior with a lounge concept.
In Race mode with the backrest upright and the compact driver-oriented touchscreen, the interior becomes that of a minimalist driving machine.
Conversely, in Lounge mode, the seats are fully integrated into the interior sculpture, which merges sills, the centre tunnel and luggage compartment into a single unit.
Skoda working on car offering peer-to-peer hire
Volkswagen-owned Czech carmaker Skoda has launched a technology centre focused on the development and deployment of digital and smart services.
Skoda X will look to deliver products across all its models, including the electric Enyaq iV. The first services being tested include peer-to-peer car hire, which enables private owners the ability to offer their vehicles as rental cars for other individuals, enabling car-sharing for people who do not want to own a vehicle full time.
The innovation hub, based in Prague, is also working on a new energy storage facility made of repurposed battery models, to create standalone charging stations for electric vehicles.
New VW Tiguan arriving first quarter of 2024
The interior of Volkswagen’s next Tiguan sport utility vehicle (SUV) comes with a new instrument panel and a 15-inch infotainment screen.
Functions such as navigation, music and climate control can be customised for quick access. The centre console houses a Driving Experience Control. A rotary control with its own mini-screen can be used to control drive mode, radio volume and ambient lighting colours.
Higher quality materials, new seats and effective noise insulation are also part of the package. Like on Volkswagen ID models, the gear shift is now on the right of the steering wheel. The car is due here in the first quarter of 2024.
Bigger, glitzier Merc wagon
The new Mercedes-Benz E-class Estate is 28mm wider than its predecessor. Its wheelbase has increased by 22mm to 2,961mm. It has 615 litres of stowage capacity when all seats are occupied.
The dashboard can be equipped with an optional passenger screen. Like in the Mercedes EQ electric models, this screen can play movies, which will automatically switch off if the system detects the driver is distracted by it.
4.4-second Polestar 2 arriving next quarter
The beefy Polestar 2 BST edition 230 will be made available to Singapore in the third quarter of 2023.
Limited to 230 units worldwide, the car boasts 350kW of power and 680Nm of torque, allowing it to hit 100kmh in 4.4 seconds. The car sits 25mm lower than the regular Polestar 2, regulated by Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, and with 20 per cent stiffer springs.
Black 21-inch alloys shod with 245/35R21 Pirelli P Zero tyres complete the sportier package.
Italian start-up unveils 580kW electric sports saloon
Italian sports-car upstart Aehra has revealed its second model, plainly named the Aehra Sedan. Along with the Aehra SUV, deliveries are expected to begin from 2026.
Based on a flexible ultra-advanced electric vehicle platform, the Sedan is produced in tandem with the SUV. It has a targeted range of 800km.
Featuring four dramatic flip-up doors, the car is said to be powered by three motors making 580kW of power, with electricity from a 120kWh battery. Made extensively of carbon fibre, it has a claimed weight of under two tonnes.