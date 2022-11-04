Fast Lane: Quickest SUV, fastest MPV, slow progress on solid-state batteries

BMW M car with 1,000Nm of torque

A more powerful variant of BMW’s XM plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV) will be offered soon, boasting 750hp and 1,000Nm of torque.

This will make it the fastest SUV on the market, according to XM product manager Sarah Lessmann. The angular XM shares the same wheelbase as the BMW X7 SUV. The 2.7-tonne car is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 assisted by an electric motor, with the first variant producing 653hp and 800Nm, which already makes it the most powerful M car ever.

The 653hp car hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds, which means the more rarefied version should be well below three seconds. The lesser car should arrive in the first half of 2023.

