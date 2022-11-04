Fast Lane: Quickest SUV, fastest MPV, slow progress on solid-state batteries

BMW M car with 1,000Nm of torque
A more powerful variant of BMW’s XM plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV) will be offered soon, boasting 750hp and 1,000Nm of torque.
This will make it the fastest SUV on the market, according to XM product manager Sarah Lessmann. The angular XM shares the same wheelbase as the BMW X7 SUV. The 2.7-tonne car is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 assisted by an electric motor, with the first variant producing 653hp and 800Nm, which already makes it the most powerful M car ever.
The 653hp car hits 100kmh in 4.3 seconds, which means the more rarefied version should be well below three seconds. The lesser car should arrive in the first half of 2023.
Alfa revises Giulia and Stelvio for 2023
Alfa Romeo’s Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover have been facelifted for 2023. The two models feature a new look, with full LED adaptive headlights, a new grille, a new instrument panel, more features and better connectivity. The cars will be able to accept over-the-air software updates.
Alfa Romeo has also introduced a Competizione special series – top-of-the-line variants of all Alfa Romeo cars.
Solid state battery still some way off
StoreDot, a leading electric vehicle fast-charging company, says mass-produced solid state batteries are still at least a decade away from mass production and that global automotive manufacturers should consider interim technologies, such as semi-solid batteries, in the medium term.
Solid state batteries promise fast, safe and cost-effective charging batteries, with high energy densities. But they remain a work in progress, and still face significant challenges before they can be manufactured at scale. A solid state battery uses solid electrodes instead of the liquid or polymer gel electrolytes found in current batteries.
StoreDot says it remains on target for mass-production readiness of 100in5 cells by 2024, delivering at least 100 miles (160km) of range in just five minutes of charging.
Quickest multi-seater in the world
Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zeekr, owned by automotive giant Geely, has unveiled its 009 six-seater mini-van. The electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) uses CATL’s 140kWh ultra-long-range Qilin batteries and features a Mobileye dual system for advanced driver assistance systems.
The 009 is the second model from Zeekr, following the 001 executive saloon in 2021. Developed on a pure electric architecture called SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture), it promises a range of more than 800km.
With silicon carbide technology, two motors combine to offer a maximum power of 400kW and an efficiency of 98.5 per cent. It sprints to 100kmh in 4.5 seconds, making it the world’s quickest MPV.
Jaguar Land Rover ties up with US chipmaker
Jaguar Land Rover has partnered American chipmaker Wolfspeed to secure supply of silicon carbide semiconductor technology, which is integral to electrification of its next-generation models. Silicon carbide technology promises to significantly increase efficiency and driving range.
Wolfspeed’s next-generation silicon carbide semiconductors are to be produced at the world’s largest fully automated facility in Marcy, New York.
Sneak peek at Nissan Z GT4 track car
Nissan Motor has unveiled the Nissan Z GT4, based on the all-new Nissan Z.
First revealed at the end of September in traditional Nismo livery, the specially constructed Nissan Z GT4 features a unique livery that ties vintage racing heritage with modern design.
The front hood displays the number 23 found within a rising sun circle harking back to its racing liveries of the 1970s. Nissan often uses 23 on its race cars as the numbers two and three in Japanese are pronounced as “ni” and “san” respectively.
Additionally, the new Z logos on the rear quarter panel highlight the modern interpretation of the original 240Z and Fairlady Z badging, all while covered over the iconic Nissan and Nismo red and black scheme.
Nissan has not revealed details of the Z GT4, but says it is track-ready. Both the Z and Z GT4 are scheduled to be delivered from 2024, with orders being accepted from mid-2023.